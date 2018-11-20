Airbeem Continues to Build Its Strong Management Team to Capitalise on OTT D2C Market Growth Across Europe

London, 20 November 2018: Airbeem, the OTT content distribution platform, announced today that Steve Plunkett has joined its Board of Directors to advise the company on its technical growth and strategy. Airbeem has also appointed Tim Clement to the role of VP Sales

With over two decades of experience in the media, telecoms and internet industries, Steve has a strong track record of leading the development of new products, services and platforms. Most recently, Steve Plunkett was the CTO at Ericsson Broadcast & Media, formerly Red Bee Media, where he led the technology and data strategy, platform development, R&D, industry engagement, IPR management and innovation globally. He was instrumental throughout the sale of Red Bee Media to Ericsson and integration into the wider Ericsson group, leading the development on a number of media management and delivery products and services. Prior to this, he was Chief Architect for the Future Solutions Group in Motorola EMEA, where he was responsible for identifying, developing and monetising new and emerging technologies, products and solutions for Motorola. He has also held several other senior positions at multi-nationals including Citibank, JP Morgan, and Mercedes Benz.

Tim Clement joins Airbeem from Comcast Technology Solutions, where he was the Director of Customer Success for international customers helping them build their OTT services. In this role he built strong ties with key clients across EMEA. Prior to CTS, Tim was the Director of Sales Engineering for Ooyala where he was instrumental in helping customers build and implement their OTT platforms using Ooyala’s infrastructure.

Steve Hardman, CEO, said: “One of Airbeem’s key strengths is our consultative approach to working with content owners to build and monetise their OTT platform using our off-the-shelf technology. Both Steve and Tim bring real industry knowledge helping our clients plan and devise OTT services that will attract and keep audiences engaged in their service. Steve’s insight into future technology developments, particularly around the delivery of OTT content, will be invaluable to Airbeem. Tim has worked with hundreds of content owners building OTT services and his consultative approach will be a real asset to content owners who want to use our products.”

Airbeem delivers an affordable end to end video platform to mid-market content owners and broadcasters. They offer a fully productised service enabling content owners to take their content direct to their viewers, quickly and affordably with a white label, templated front end, customisable in real time and deployed across a wide range of device types.

About Airbeem

Airbeem provides an end to end content distribution platform and video experience platform empowering media companies, sports brands, broadcasters and content owners to create their own online video channels. Airbeem's leading software as a service (SaaS) solution is powered by the technology larger broadcasters use, which Airbeem is able to offer to any content owner to help them rapidly deploy immersive video experiences across platforms, combining out of the box business model innovation through flexible monetization models, such as SVOD, TVOD, AVOD, and call to action models, backed by analytical insights to optimise and personalise the user experience.

Airbeem’s Unique Dashboard provides an agile application builder to manage, control and dynamically change user experience through native branded apps on major OTT devices including web, mobile, TV-connected devices, set top boxes, Apple TV, Roku, Smart TVs and gaming consoles.

Airbeem’s team brings years of video and TV experience and strong industry partnerships to offer a powerful SaaS based OTT solution backed by a customer success passion intrinsically linking them to the success of their customers video service.

For more information, please contact:

Clare Plaisted/Sally Reid

PRComs

clare@prcoms.com

+1 703 300 3054

+44 7801752224