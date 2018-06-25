Airbeem Appoints Miles Weaver as Marketing Director

London, 25 June, 2018: Airbeem, the OTT content distribution platform, today appointed Miles Weaver as its Marketing Director. The new role was created following Airbeem securing Series A funding in May to enable it to scale its product R&D sales and marketing and customer success teams worldwide. Miles will be in charge of the company’s global marketing including product marketing, brand development and PR.

Prior to joining Airbeem, Miles held a number of positions at Piksel, most recently as Director of Product Marketing where he was in charge of go-to market strategies, as well as creating and evolving brand messaging. Miles also co-founded Virorum, a bespoke iOS app development facility where he was in charge of external outreach delivering bespoke iOS apps for major UK brands including Metro Newspapers and Teletext.

Neil Berry, Chief Revenue Officer, Airbeem, said: “Miles has an in-depth understanding of how to market OTT products and services to various markets. Having worked together before, I have seen first-hand his strategic insight and dynamic communication style. I look forward to working with him as we take Airbeem through its next stages of growth.”

Miles Weaver, Marketing Director, Airbeem, said: “The speed of change and growth within the OTT space is incredibly exciting as it continues to influence global viewing habits and behaviours. I am excited to be joining Airbeem at this early stage as we position the business to support the ever-expanding pool of content owners seeking to directly engage with their audience. I am looking forward to developing engaging and bespoke marketing strategies to reach these markets.”

About Airbeem

Airbeem provides an end to end content distribution platform and video experience platform empowering media companies, sports brands, broadcasters and content owners to create their own online video channels. Airbeem's leading software as a service (SaaS) solution is powered by the technology larger broadcasters use, which Airbeem is able to offer to any content owner to help them rapidly deploy immersive video experiences across platforms, combining out of the box business model innovation through flexible monetization models, such as SVOD, TVOD, AVOD, and call to action models, backed by analytical insights to optimise and personalise the user experience.

Airbeem’s Unique Dashboard provides an agile application builder to manage, control and dynamically change user experience through native branded apps on major OTT devices including web, mobile, TV-connected devices, set top boxes, Apple TV, Roku, Smart TVs and gaming consoles.

Airbeem’s team brings years of video and TV experience and strong industry partnerships to offer a powerful SaaS based OTT solution backed by a customer success passion intrinsically linking them to the success of their customers video service.

For more information, please contact:

Clare Plaisted/Sally Reid

PRComs

clare@prcoms.com

+1 703 300 3054

+44 7801752224