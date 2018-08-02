Airbeem Appoints Louis Starnowski as Sports and Entertainment Business Development Director

Sports content owners are a key growth market for Airbeem and within the video space, as more clubs, personalities, federations and organisations are pursuing the opportunities presented by direct to fan video platforms, enabling them to maximise on the value of their rights and increase engagement with their audience. As a result, many are looking for a complete solution that enables them to deliver their content to their fans rapidly and with value.

Louis joins from Comcast Technology Solutions where he was Strategic Customer Success Director and worked with many of the world’s fastest growing leaders in digital media. Prior to Comcast, he worked at a range of media companies including Viacom, Red Bee Media and Sky in programme management and business insight roles.

Neil Berry, Chief Revenue Officer, Airbeem, said: “The opportunities for sports rights content owners to maximise revenues by engaging directly with their fans through dedicated direct to fan platforms are immense. Airbeem’s platform provides a responsive, cost effective solution that enables them to realise many of those opportunities. Our flexible business model, combined with a real time customisable user experience and deep analytical insights are some of the key components that provides content owners all the tools they need. I am really pleased to be working with Louis again to take our sports vertical market solution to the next level.”

Louis Starnowski, Sports and Entertainment Business Development Director, Airbeem, said: “I am incredibly excited to be joining Airbeem to help engage the vast amount of content owners in the sports and entertainment sectors who are looking to join the direct to consumer revolution, and drive maximum revenue from their content while delivering a immersive video experience to their fans.”

About Airbeem

Airbeem provides an end to end content distribution platform and video experience platform empowering media companies, sports brands, broadcasters and content owners to create their own online video channels. Airbeem's leading software as a service (SaaS) solution is powered by the technology larger broadcasters use, which Airbeem is able to offer to any content owner to help them rapidly deploy immersive video experiences across platforms, combining out of the box business model innovation through flexible monetization models, such as SVOD, TVOD, AVOD, and call to action models, backed by analytical insights to optimise and personalise the user experience.

Airbeem’s Unique Dashboard provides an agile application builder to manage, control and dynamically change user experience through native branded apps on major OTT devices including web, mobile, TV-connected devices, set top boxes, Apple TV, Roku, Smart TVs and gaming consoles.

Airbeem’s team brings years of video and TV experience and strong industry partnerships to offer a powerful SaaS based OTT solution backed by a customer success passion intrinsically linking them to the success of their customers video service.

For more information, please contact:

Clare Plaisted/Sally Reid

PRComs

clare@prcoms.com

+1 703 300 3054

+44 7801752224