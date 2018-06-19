AIMS Welcomes PESA and Sobey Digital Technology as Associate Members

BOTHELL, Wash. — June 19, 2018 — The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) today announced two new associate members: PESA and Sobey Digital Technology.

“The continued growth in AIMS membership is a testament to the media and entertainment industry’s commitment to all IP workflows,” said Michael Cronk, AIMS chairman of the board. “PESA and Sobey bring key insights into the needs of our industry and add their voices to our membership in promoting the media over IP technologies and solutions.”

PESA is a leading supplier of routing switcher systems for broadcasting, postproduction, corporate, educational, cable, religious, and government markets. PESA revolutionized the routing switcher industry by introducing the first 100 MHz router for high-resolution computer graphics. Since then, PESA’s evolution of wide bandwidth routers continues to set the pace for the industry, and the company is continually developing uncompressed, full-bandwidth products that support signal integrity all the way up to today’s 4K standards.

“PESA has a proud heritage of being innovators and we see the path to IP as the natural evolution of professional media. I’m equally proud to bring PESA into the growing membership of the AIMS community where I’ve been involved since the beginning days of AIMS,” said Scott Barella, chief technical officer at PESA. “As we bring PESA’s SMPTE ST 2110 initiatives to the market, PESA can help expand the reach of this IP standard to government and military markets as well as our legacy broadcast markets.”

A professional broadcast solution provider based in Sichuan province, China, Sobey independently develops core technologies such as file management systems and databases, news-sharing production systems, and playout server and management software for studios. Sobey also founded China-M-Cloud Company; it collaborates with partners to conduct deep research in big-data cloud computing for omnimedia. From facility to cloud, Sobey explores innovative solutions to move service modules or even the whole workflow to cloud.

“AIMS is the leading organization dedicated to the transition from SDI to IP, which we believe is the future landscape in the broadcast industry. After joining AIMS, Sobey, as an influential broadcast product/solution/service provider in China, is expecting to share the IP interoperable protocol based on open standards with broadcast vendors worldwide,” said Chen Yang, vice president of Sobey. “It’s hoped that a common IP workflow and IP connectivity can be achieved by following the AIMS roadmap and the joint effort with international vendors. Thus, it will enable the broadcasters and media companies to enjoy more flexible and efficient operation with lower cost. Moreover, Sobey expects to join proactively the AIMS group discussions and activities on making new standards to boost the media industry development.”

More information about AIMS is available at https://www.aimsalliance.org.

