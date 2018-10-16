AIMS Welcomes Its 100th Member, National TeleConsultants

BOTHELL, Wash. — Oct. 16, 2018 — The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) today announced that National TeleConsultants (NTC) has joined the organization as an associate member. With the addition of NTC, AIMS has reached the milestone of 100 members working together on open standards for moving from SDI- to IP-based media networks.

NTC provides strategic technology and operations consulting, engineering design, software development, and systems integration to the media and entertainment industry. Digital media companies, film and television production studios, broadcast and cable networks, and multichannel video programming distributors rely on NTC's industry expertise to select, customize, develop, and deploy innovative advanced technology solutions.

"It's gratifying to see that the industry believes so enthusiastically in the AIMS mission that we've grown to be 100 members strong," said Michael Cronk, AIMS board chair. "The engagement and collaboration with our membership has given AIMS a strong voice at a critical juncture in our industry."

AIMS members represent the lion's share of the industry in terms of workflow and operations impacted by IP — all of whom agree that the AIMS roadmap is the best way to achieve a common IP workflow. That roadmap, which incorporates the work of standards and specifications bodies such as AES, AMWA, SMPTE, and VSF, has found wide acceptance throughout the industry.

About the Alliance for IP Media Solutions

The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the education, awareness, and promotion of industry standards for the transmission of video, audio, and ancillary information over an IP infrastructure, as well as products based on those standards. The group represents the interests of both broadcast and media companies and technology suppliers that share a commitment to facilitating the industry's transition from SDI to IP through industry standards and interoperable solutions that enable the rapid evolution to open, agile, and versatile production environments.

