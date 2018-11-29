AIMS Welcomes Huawei as Full Member

BOTHELL, Wash. — Nov. 29, 2018 — The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) today announced that global engineering and electronics company Huawei has joined the alliance as a full member. A major player in the world's digital transformation, Huawei is a leading provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure platforms and smart devices.

"As a nonprofit trade alliance, AIMS plays a critical role in promoting open, virtualized, IP-based standards and multivendor interoperability in the broadcast and media industries," said Jeffrey Gao, president of the router and carrier Ethernet (CE) product line at Huawei. "As a global ICT solution provider, Huawei fully recognizes the huge potential of the IP-based transformation of production and broadcasting systems. We're ready to work with AIMS members to promote the application of IP-based standards and accelerate their acceptance in the industry."

Huawei's Enterprise Business Group uses its technological strengths in cloud computing, big data, the internet of things, and artificial intelligence to provide open, flexible, and secure ICT infrastructure platforms that promote greater synergy between devices, networks, and the cloud. Huawei has collaborated with Hunan Broadcasting System and other partners on digital media solutions that meet broadcasters' 4K/8K service requirements and have worked together to implement lossless, IP-based 4K production.

"Reaching the milestones on the AIMS roadmap requires a strong collected effort from dedicated manufacturers, users, trade groups, and allied organizations across the media industry," said Michael Cronk, AIMS board chair. "Every new member brings critical new insight and expertise to the effort and takes us one step further down the road to standards-based IP transport for professional media."

About the Alliance for IP Media Solutions

The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the education, awareness, and promotion of industry standards for the transmission of video, audio, and ancillary information over an IP infrastructure, as well as products based on those standards. The group represents the interests of both broadcast and media companies and technology suppliers that share a commitment to facilitating the industry's transition from SDI to IP through industry standards and interoperable solutions that enable the rapid evolution to open, agile, and versatile production environments.

