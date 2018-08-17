AIMS to Bring SMPTE ST 2110 Interoperability Demonstrations to SET Expo for the First Time

BOTHELL, Wash. — Aug. 17, 2018 — The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) today announced that AIMS members will stage IP interoperability demonstrations at SET Expo, Aug. 28-30 in Sao Paulo. The demonstrations will mark the first showing of SMPTE ST 2110 interoperability at SET Expo.

"With the recent ratification of the SMPTE ST 2110 suite of standards governing media transport over managed IP networks, the professional media industry is closer than ever to being able to replace SDI with IP infrastructure," said Michael Cronk, AIMS board chair. "That's why it's so important not only to demonstrate real-world progress, but to explain how all the standards and specifications work together and how best to implement them. We are grateful for the liaison that AIMS has with SET and the contributions of AIMS member Globo Comunicacao to AIMS. Bringing this demonstration to SET offers a great opportunity for Latin America to see firsthand the latest technical innovations that are shaping the migration to IP."

SMPTE ST 2110 interoperability will be on full display in Lawo Booth 123b, with AIMS members AJA, Arista, Cisco, Embrionix, Grass Valley, Imagine Communications, Lawo, Ross, Sony, Tektronix, and Yamaha giving attendees a firsthand look at what is possible with all-IP solutions. Experts from AIMS member companies will be available to talk about SDI-to-IP migration and the benefits of adopting a standards-based approach to IP. Attendees ranging from broadcast/IT engineers and CEOs to TV producers and audiovisual professionals can learn how to unlock the full potential of IP for real-time professional media throughout the entire production chain.

About the Alliance for IP Media Solutions

The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the education, awareness, and promotion of industry standards for the transmission of video, audio, and ancillary information over an IP infrastructure, as well as products based on those standards. The group represents the interests of both broadcast and media companies and technology suppliers that share a commitment to facilitating the industry's transition from SDI to IP through industry standards and interoperable solutions that enable the rapid evolution to open, agile, and versatile production environments.

