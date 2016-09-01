AIMS Roadmap for IP Adoption Gets Official Nod From the IABM

BOTHELL, Wash. -- Sept. 1, 2016 -- The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) announced today that its roadmap for the adoption of IP protocols for media applications has received the official endorsement of the IABM. This endorsement is indicative of the growing momentum for open, standards-based protocols that will enable the media and entertainment industry's migration to a common off-the-shelf (COTS)-based network infrastructure for production and playout workflows.

"With over 450 suppliers to the media and entertainment industry in its membership, the IABM's endorsement of the AIMS roadmap is significant," said Mike Cronk, chair of the AIMS board. "What we are seeing is a general alignment across the industry around one set of protocols for IP interoperability."

Peter White, CEO of IABM added: "For a number of years now, the industry has needed a way forward to collaborate on IP interoperability. We are pleased to be standing alongside AIMS and wholeheartedly endorse the AIMS roadmap as the path that provides that way forward."

Visitors to IBC2016 in Amsterdam will be able to see firsthand the results of collaboration between AIMS and the IABM at the IP Interoperability Zone in Hall 8 of the RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre. Featuring the interoperability technologies developed by the AES and the Joint Task Force on Networked Media (JT-NM), a joint effort of AMWA, EBU, SMPTE and VSF, the IBC IP Interoperability Zone will include real-world demonstrations of interoperation between many manufacturers' IP system components, all based on the technologies of the AIMS roadmap.

AIMS' efforts are focused on promoting the adoption, standardization, development and refinement of open protocols for media over IP, with an initial emphasis on VSF TR-03 and TR-04, SMPTE 2022-6 and AES67. Broadcasters and other media companies are seeking to leverage IP to increase the flexibility of their networks, help streamline workflows and improve agility to better compete in a rapidly evolving ecosystem. Open standards are the key to protecting current investments and ensuring long-term interoperability.

Open standards work for the IP transition is already underway by the 77-member Video Services Forum (VSF), with the support of organizations such as SMPTE and the EBU. AIMS endorses the work of the VSF and will continue to lend support in the development of a standard approach to IP. More than 30 broadcast equipment suppliers and broadcasters were involved in the development of VSF TR-03, and companies are actively testing and validating it today.

AIMS provides specific guidance in its bylaws to its members and to the media industry via the AIMS roadmap. The organization endorses an IP transition plan that includes support for SMPTE 2022-6, AES67 and VSF recommendations TR-03 and TR-04.

A number of solutions are already on the market to help media companies begin the transition by introducing IP components to an SDI workflow. The transition represents a significant investment and will not happen overnight. An open-standards approach allows media companies to implement the technology over time and transition at the pace that makes sense for their businesses.

Membership in AIMS is available to all individuals and companies that support open standards and share a commitment to the group's founding principles.

More information about the importance of open standards and interoperability in the broadcast and media industry is available at the AIMS website at www.aimsalliance.org, where the AIMS white paper titled "An Argument for Open IP Standards in the Media Industry" is available for download.

