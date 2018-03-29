AIMS Members to Give More Than 30 Presentations at the 2018 NAB Sh

AIMS Member Sessions Include Conference Papers as well as Broad Lineup of Talks in IP Showcase Theater, BoothC12634

BOTHELL, Wash. — March 29, 2018 — The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) today announced that representatives from AIMS member companies will make 33 presentations at the 2018 NAB Show. These include nine paper presentations at the broader NAB conference, covering a range of topics related to media-over-IP workflows, and 24 talks as part of the IP Showcase Theater. AIMS is a sponsor of the IP Showcase along with partners AES, AMWA, EBU, IABM, NAB, SMPTE, and VSF.

Speaking in his capacity as AIMS chairman, Mike Cronk, vice president of core technology at Grass Valley, will take part in a panel discussion titled “Is IP Real?” as part of the 2018 NAB Show’s SBE Ennes Workshop on Saturday, April 7, in LVCC meeting rooms N262-N264. The session will begin at 9:35 a.m.

In addition, AIMS member companies will present papers on topics ranging from audio over IP and networking to redundancy and timing, providing insights into hot topics surrounding implementation and usage of the standards and specifications promoted by AIMS. Papers include the following:





FOX

· “Keep Your Packets From Crashing: AMWA IS-06 Network Control API,” Thomas Edwards, V.P. of Engineering and Development, FOX Networks Engineering & Operations Advanced Technology Group — April 7, 9 a.m., Room N260-B

Mellanox

· “The Art of Conforming to SMPTE ST 2110-21 Traffic Model,” Thomas Kernen, Lead Staff Architect, Switch Software, Mellanox — April 7, 9 a.m., Room N260

· “Redundant Multipath Time Transfer and Sync for Media Networks Using SMPTE ST2059-2,” Thomas Kernen, Lead Staff Architect, Switch Software, Mellanox — April 8, 3:20 p.m., Room N260-C

Arista Networks

· SBE Ennis Workshop, “IP Networking for Real-Time Video,” Robert Welch, Technical Solutions Lead, Arista Networks — April 7, 9:10 a.m., Room N262/264





Wheatstone Corporation

· “The Mission’s the Same, but the Tools Are Changing,” Chris Penny, Field Development, Agile Broadcast for Wheatstone Corporation — April 7, 1:30 p.m., Room N260





Telos Alliance TV Solutions Group

· “Latest Updates on Audio Over IP & AES67,” Ken Tankel, Product Manager, Telos Alliance TV Solutions Group — April 8, 10:40 a.m., Room N260





Imagine Communications

· “Designing and Troubleshooting a Robust SMPTE ST 2059/PTP Network,” Leigh Whitcomb, Architect, Imagine Communications — April 8, 3:20 p.m., Room N260-A





ALC NetworX

· “The Audio Parts of ST 2110 Explained,” Andreas Hildebrand, Technology Evangelist, ALC NetworX — April 9, 2:30 p.m., Room N255

The IP Showcase Theater is part of the AIMS IP Showcase (booth C12634). It is a one-stop destination where everyone from broadcast/IT engineers and CEOs to TV producers can learn everything they need to know to unlock the full potential of using IP for real-time media. In the IP Showcase Theater, representatives from AIMS member companies will make presentations on IP technology and installations in support of the AIMS roadmap — and highlight solutions to technical challenges related to the transition from SDI to IP. Presentation topics include the following:

· “IP Use Case Benefits,” Luann Linnebur, Head of Business Development, Nevion

· “IP Showcase Panel: What Is the Big Deal About Real-Time IP?” Stan Moote, IABM; Mike Cronk, AIMS/Grass Valley; Luann Linnebur, Nevion; Mike Bany, FOX

· “IP Networking for Real-Time Video,” Robert Welch, Technical Solutions Lead, Arista Networks

· “Report on Real-World Uncompressed IP Media Infrastructures. Lessons Learned Through Multiple Open-Standards-Based Installations,” Robert Erickson, Advanced Technology Manager, Grass Valley

· “Getting Started With NMOS IS-04 and IS-05,” Robert Porter, Project Manager, Sony Europe Limited

· “Standardized Connection Management for Essences and Network Flows in SMPTE ST 2110 and AES67,” Arne Bonninghoff, Head of IP Research, Riedel Communications

· “Using AMWA IS-04/IS-05 Technologies in a Routing Control Environment,” John Mailhot, CTO, Networking & Infrastructure, Imagine Communications

· “SDN for Contribution, Live Production, and Playout Environments — To IGMP or Not to IGMP? That Is the Question,” Gerard Phillips, Systems Engineer, Arista Networks

· “Handling Metadata in SMPTE ST 2110,” Paul Briscoe, Consultant, Evertz

· “Practical Multivendor Application of SMPTE ST 2110 – Technical Challenges and Solutions,” Nestor A. Amaya, Ross Video; François Legrand, CBC

· “SMPTE ST 2110 Infrastructure and IP Flow Monitoring,” Thomas Gunkel, Broadcast Market Director, Skyline Communications

· “AIMS Reference System Architecture Guidelines,” Chuck Meyer, Chief Technology Officer, Production, Grass Valley/AIMS

· “SMPTE ST 2110 Step 2: Perfecting the Picture and Sorting the Sound — Optimizing IP Media Designs for Maximum Flexibility and Benefit,” Andy Rayner, Chief Technologist, Nevion

· “The SMPTE ST 2110-21 Timing Profiles,” Paul Briscoe, Consultant, Evertz

· “Deep Dive Into SMPTE ST 2110-40 Ancillary Data,” Leigh Whitcomb, Architect, Imagine Communications

· “Deep Dive Into SMPTE ST 2110-21 Traffic Shaping and Delivery Timing for Video,” Leigh Whitcomb Architect, Imagine Communications

· “How to Use SMPTE ST 2110 to Solve High-Bandwidth Flows in IP Infrastructures,” James Stellpflug, EVS; Mike Cronk, AIMS/Grass Valley

· “IP Showcase User Panel,” Thomas Edwards, FOX

· “An Update on the Live IP Implementation for the BBC Wales Cardiff Central Square Project,” Mark Patrick, Lead Architect, BBC Design & Engineering

· “IS-06: The Network Traffic Cop to Protect and Reserve Your Bandwidth,” Thomas Edwards, FOX; Subha Dhesikan, Cisco

· “PTP and ST 2110 — The Inside Story,” Paul Briscoe, Consultant, Evertz

· “The Audio Parts of ST 2110 Explained,” Andreas Hildebrand, Technology Evangelist, ALC NetworX GmbH

· “Deep Dive Into SMPTE ST 2110-30/31 and AES67 Audio,” Leigh Whitcomb, Architect, Imagine Communications

· “The Roles of AES67 and SMPTE ST 2110 in the Production World,” Patrick Killianey, Network Applications Engineer, Yamaha Commercial Audio Division

Several of the IP Showcase Theater presentations will be repeated. More information about the IP Showcase and a complete schedule of presentations is available at https://www.nabshow.com/show-floor/attractions-pavilions/ip-showcase.

About the Alliance for IP Media Solutions

The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the education, awareness, and promotion of industry standards for the transmission of video, audio, and ancillary information over an IP infrastructure, as well as products based on those standards. The group represents the interests of both broadcast and media companies and technology suppliers that share a commitment to facilitating the industry’s transition from SDI to IP through industry standards and interoperable solutions that enable the rapid evolution to open, agile, and versatile production environments.

