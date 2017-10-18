Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS)

AIMS Members to Participate in the SMPTE Annual Technical Conference Showcasing SMPTE ST 2110 Interoperability



The migration from SDI to IP is growing in importance as the media and entertainment industry continues to deliver on the demand for video experiences on more diverse platforms, from live linear, OTT, and VOD to time-shift and catch-up TV. Contribution, production, and playout workflows require pristine quality, low-latency performance, and the added flexibility that commercial off-the-shelf networking and IT infrastructure have to offer.



At the SMPTE 2017 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition (SMPTE 2017) taking place in Hollywood, California, Oct. 23-26, 21 AIMS members will participate in a SMPTE ST 2110 interoperability demonstration showing how to enable the move to all-IP workflows. The IP Showcase will be located in the Centennial Exhibit Hall beginning Tuesday, Oct. 23. Many of the media and entertainment industry's leading vendors will show attendees that carrying video, audio, and data over IP networks is not only possible, but practical and realizable thanks to the SMPTE ST 2110 standard.



AIMS members are among approximately 30 vendors that have built solutions for the new SMPTE ST 2110 standard on display at the conference. This event will feature a demonstration booth and a presentation area that explains the standard and what it takes to deploy all-IP solutions.



AIMS is sponsoring the IP Showcase at SMPTE 2017 on behalf of the eight IP Showcase partners: AES, AIMS, AMWA, EBU, IABM, Media Networking Alliance, SMPTE, and VSF. The IP Showcase Theater — where IP Showcase partners will give educational presentations on IP installations or IP technology based on and in support of the AIMS roadmap — will be underwritten by the IABM in cooperation with SMPTE.



The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the education, awareness, and promotion of industry standards for the transmission of video, audio, and ancillary information over an IP infrastructure, as well as products based on those standards. The group represents the interests of both broadcast and media companies and technology suppliers that share a commitment to facilitating the industry's transition from SDI to IP through industry standards and interoperable solutions that enable the rapid evolution to open, agile, and versatile production environments.



"The approval of SMPTE ST 2110-10/20/30 last month, coupled with the speed in which the vendor community has been able to implement and demonstrate interoperability, is creating real momentum behind the move to all-IP workflows. At SMPTE 2017, attendees will see how far we have come since AIMS began its mission in late 2015 to foster the adoption of one set of common, ubiquitous, standards-based protocols for interoperability over IP in the media and entertainment industry. The number of vendors supporting SMPTE ST 2110 underscores the commitment to this standard as the go-forward replacement for SDI."

— Mike Cronk, AIMS Board Chair



