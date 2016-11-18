AIMS Introduces Japan Subgroup

BOTHELL, Wash. -- Nov. 16, 2016 -- The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) today announced the launch of a Japan subgroup focused on conducting AIMS marketing activities in Japan. The subgroup will work to spread awareness of AIMS messages and objectives in a way that's tailored to the Japanese market. To that end, the AIMS Japan subgroup will participate in Inter BEE 2016 taking place this week in Tokyo.

"Japan is home to key vendors and customers that contribute to the IP transition effort, so naturally AIMS wants to be as effective as we can in communicating with those important stakeholders," said Michael Cronk, AIMS board chair. "We recognize that our marketing will be more effective in Japan if it is conducted in the Japanese language and targeted at events and activities that draw Japanese broadcasters. We have a strong message for a common set of IP interoperability standards and specifications. The formation of a Japan subgroup is one step towards ensuring that our message reaches a global audience."

The AIMS Japan subgroup works with the AIMS marketing working group to ensure that their messages are aligned. Then the Japan subgroup determines the best ways to reach the Japanese broadcast market.

For example, the Japan subgroup will have a presence at Inter BEE 2016 in booth 8131, where AIMS members will conduct interviews with local publications, host webinars, and talk with customers and users who are interested in IP. Some AIMS member companies will hold interoperability demonstrations in their own booths.

Furthermore, AIMS Board Chair Michael Cronk as well as Ted Miyazawa of Panasonic, chair of the AIMS Japan subgroup, will participate in an Inter BEE panel discussion on the various proposed methods of live IP transmission. Cronk and Miyazawa will cover the purpose and goals of AIMS, its role in the standards adoption process, the AIMS roadmap, and interoperability. The panel session takes place on Friday, Nov. 18.

AIMS members at Inter BEE 2016:

Advantech

AJA Video Systems

Avid Technology

Harmonic

Ikegami

Imagine Communications

intoPIX

Lawo

Matrox

NEC

Panasonic

Riedel Communications

SAM

Sony

Toshiba

More information about AIMS is available at www.aimsalliance.org.

About the Alliance for IP Media Solutions

The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the education, awareness, and promotion of industry standards for the transmission of video, audio, and ancillary information over an IP infrastructure, as well as products based on those standards. The group represents the interests of both broadcast and media companies and technology suppliers that share a commitment to facilitating the industry's transition from SDI to IP through industry standards and interoperable solutions that enable the rapid evolution to open, agile, and versatile production environments.



