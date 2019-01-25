AIMS at ISE 2019

With over 100 members continuing to work toward standards-based IP signal transport, the Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) is attending ISE 2019 with a focus on open standards and specifications for media over COTS IT networks. AIMS will promote the adoption of open standards for video and audio in the pro AV market. Front and center is the SMPTE ST 2110 suite of standards for transporting video, audio and data, which is already in use and deployed by the media and entertainment industry.

At the show, AIMS will conduct demos, a panel presentation, and other activities geared toward helping the pro AV and install markets make a smooth transition to IP infrastructure. In addition to participating in AIMS' own activities, vendors active in these markets will host their own interoperability demos on their stands, giving attendees greater access to the solutions that make an open standards approach possible.

AIMS Presentation at ISE 2019

Representatives of the AIMS membership will conduct a two-hour panel presentation titled "Audio and Video Streaming Using Well-Established IP Standards (ST 2110, AES67)." Industry experts with both audio and video networking experience will describe the standards and ongoing improvements to ensure a future-forward, simple, and streamlined approach to professional AV installations.

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 6

Time: 5 p.m.

Location: Room G106, RAI Centre

Firsthand Expertise

Throughout ISE 2019, AIMS experts will be on hand in stand 14-C123 to conduct an array of IP-based product demonstrations and offer practical, one-on-one advice to media professionals as they continue to migrate to a standards-based IP infrastructure for real-time professional applications.

Also, at ISE 2019, AIMS is encouraging pro AV vendors and end users to stop by stand 14-C123 to learn about the benefits of AIMS membership. Prospective members will be able to sign up on the spot.

Company Quote:

"ISE has served as an important forum for AIMS as we've worked to promote a standards- and open-specification-based approach to IP — but this year's show offers even greater opportunities. We began with the promotion of AES67. Now that the ratified SMPTE ST 2110 standards are entering their second year, we are driving toward one set of video and audio standards and specifications for the pro AV market. We're looking forward not only to demonstrating the real-world progress that's being made on standards adoption and the IP migration, but also to helping attendees understand how all the standards and specifications work together and how best to implement them."

— Michael Cronk, AIMS Board Chair

Headshot: www.wallstcom.com/AIMS/AIMS_Chairman_Michael_Cronk.jpg

Company Overview:

The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the education, awareness, and promotion of industry standards for the transmission of video, audio, and ancillary information over an IP infrastructure, as well as products based on those standards. The group represents the interests of both broadcast and media companies and technology suppliers that share a commitment to facilitating the industry's transition from SDI to IP through industry standards and interoperable solutions that enable the rapid evolution to open, agile, and versatile production environments.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/AIMS/190125AIMS.docx

ISE 2019 Preview

Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS)

Stand 14-C123

Feb. 5-8

Share it on Twitter: https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=Visit%20@AIMSAlliance%20at%20@ISE_Show%20in%20stand%2014-C123.%20-%20http://bit.ly/2RPiRS2