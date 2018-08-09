AIMS at IBC2018

The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) will return to IBC this year with its members working toward standards-based IP signal transport and an intense focus on educating the broadcast and media industry on transitioning to an IP infrastructure. This is the first IBC show since the SMPTE ST 2110 suite of standards was ratified, making this year’s show especially important not only for demonstrating real-world progress, but for explaining how all the standards and specifications work together and how best to implement them. Once again, AIMS will join fellow industry organizations in hosting the IP Showcase, making it the destination for presentations, product displays, and interoperability demonstrations for the migration from SDI to IP that has become a staple at major trade shows since IBC2016.

IP Showcase and the IP Showcase Theater

The IP Showcase is a gathering of industry-leading vendors and broadcasters who will provide instructional and case-study presentations and an array of IP-based product demonstrations. Sessions will highlight the benefits of, and momentum behind, the broadcast industry’s move to standards-based IP infrastructure for real-time professional media applications. This is the first IBC show since the publication of SMPTE ST 2110 Professional Media Over Managed IP Networks documents, the foundational standards for essence-based transmission of video, audio, and metadata in real-time professional media applications. As such, this year’s IP Showcase is more important with its focus on educating the industry on the transition to IP.

The IP Showcase will feature equipment displays and product demonstrations from over 60 organizations that emphasize everything industry vendors have achieved in support of IP standards and specifications. Meanwhile, the IP Showcase Theatre will be the destination for educational presentations, a vital element as the industry moves to IP adoption. Professionals ranging from broadcast/IT engineers and CEOs to TV producers can learn how to unlock the full potential of IP for real-time professional media.

Key highlights at the IP Showcase include:

The IP Showcase Theater — presentations on the technical and practical aspects of implementing IP.

One of the biggest assemblies of interoperable IP products ever — equipment displays and product demos from industry-leading vendors showcasing the benefits IP can bring to real- world systems.

“IP In Action” — real-life, end-user case studies emphasizing systems installed and in use that leverage IP standards and specifications.

The IP Showcase will be hosted by major technical and standards organizations within the broadcast industry — Audio Engineering Society (AES), AIMS, Advanced Media Workflow Association (AMWA), European Broadcasting Union (EBU), Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE), and Video Services Forum (VSF).

Company Quote:



“As in years past, the IP Showcase will be the centerpiece of AIMS’ involvement at IBC2018. We’re excited about this year’s show as it offers a great opportunity for attendees to see the cumulative results of the progress that has been made in the two short years since the IP Showcase began. We are also honored to present the IP Showcase for three years running with the same five esteemed co-sponsors: AES, AMWA, EBU, SMPTE and VSF. Our ongoing partnership is a testament to the solidarity within our industry for a stand ards- and open-specification-based approach to IP.”

— Michael Cronk, AIMS Board Chair

Company Overview

The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the education, awareness, and promotion of industry standards for the transmission of video, audio, and ancillary information over an IP infrastructure, as well as products based on those standards. The group represents the interests of both broadcast and media companies and technology suppliers that share a commitment to facilitating the industry’s transition from SDI to IP through industry standards and interoperable solutions that enable the rapid evolution to open, agile, and versatile production environments.

Link to Word Doc:www.wallstcom.com/AIMS/180808AIMS.docx