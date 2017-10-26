Agenda Set for BCCA Media Credit Seminar on November 7 in New York

BCCA, the media industry's credit association, has announced the agenda and presenters slated for the BCCA Media Credit Seminar,. which held on Tuesday, November 7, at the New York offices of Lowenstein Sandler LLP in mid-town Manhattan.

The event focuses on high-level credit-related issues for the media industry's credit professionals, including those serving its magazine, newspaper, television, radio, cable, out-of-home, interactive and digital media segments. Topics and presenters will include:

8:00am - 8:30am -Registration Desk Opens, Continental Breakfast

8:30am - 8:45am -Introduction & Welcome, Seminar Committee, Chaired by Edward Mockus, Director Ad Sales Credit & Collections, Scripps Networks Interactive (SNI)

8:45am - 9:45am - Opening Keynote:"Amazon-Effect, Natural Disasters, and the Economy: Trends Now and Beyond," Richard Hastings, Macro Strategist for Seaport Global Securities, Sponsored by ABC-Amega

9:45am - 10:15am -Break w/ Exhibitors

10:15am - 11:15am - "Options for All," an update on Media Whys and BCCA," Arcelia Pimentel, Director of Sales, BCCA/MFM; Mark Kohls, National Account Executive, Business Credit Reports (BCR); and Edward Mockus

11:15am - 12:00pm - "Customer Relationship Management, a "fireside chat" with panelist Carmen Reyes, Senior Relationship Manager, Turner, moderated by Edward Mockus,

12:00pm - 12:45pm - Lunch, sponsored by Szabo Associates

12:45pm - 2:00pm - "Dodging the Bankruptcy Bullet: Spotting and Reacting to Warning Signs of Financially Distressed Customers and Risk Mitigation Tools," Bruce Nathan, partner, Lowenstein Sandler LLP and Wanda Borges, principal member, Borges & Associates

2:00pm - 2:50pm - "Agency Policies and Procedures," a best practices exchange with agency panelists

2:50pm - 3:10pm -Break - Vendor Exhibits Open

3:10pm - 4:10pm - "Future ofEDI - Linear and Digital,"Warren Lamb, President/CEO, Warren Lamb & Associates

4:10pm - 5:30pm - "The Retail Tsunami: A Perspective on Recent Retail Chapter 11 Cases including Payless Shoe Source and Toys 'R Us," presented by Wanda Borges and Bruce Nathan

5:30pm - 6:30pm -Cocktail Reception

"Thanks to the leadership of Ed Mockus and members of our Media Credit (formerly BCCA) Committee, George Lynch, WGN America; Robert Rollins, Raycom Media; and Carmen Reyes, Turner; we have assembled a lineup of experts to address the top issues currently affecting media credit and collections practices," said Mary M. Collins, President & CEO of BCCA and MFM, the Media Financial Management Association. "We are very pleased to provide this annual one-of-a-kind educational event for the industry's credit and collections professionals."

Confirmed sponsors and exhibitors for this year's event include ABC-Amega, A. G. Adjustments, Altus GTS, AnchorOps, BARR Credit Services, BCCA/Media Whys, Lowenstein Sandler LLP, National Media Credit Professionals and Szabo Associates. Exhibit and sponsorship opportunities are still available by contacting BCCA.

Additional information and a registration form may be found on BCCA's website, www.bccacredit.com.

About MFM and BCCA:

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry's credit association. BCCA's revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers and agencies, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at http://www.bccacredit.com.