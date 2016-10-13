Agenda for BCCA Media Credit Seminar Tackles Most Pressing Matters Facing Media Industry’s Credit and Collections Professionals

Richard Hastings, Macro Strategist for Seaport Global Securities, will deliver an opening keynote address concerning “Credit Trends in Business & the Economy” at the upcoming BCCA Media Credit Seminar. Scheduled for Thursday, October 20 at the New York offices of Lowenstein Sandler LLP, the full-day seminar for the media industry’s credit professionals will also include a panel discussion addressing “Digital Best Practices - How all the Worlds Connect” moderated by Edward Mockus, director of ads sales credit & collections for Scripps Networks Interactive (SNI), with panelists Ian Seeram, director of programmatic solutions for AMC Networks, and Tony Pernice, digital account planner for SNI.

Additional sessions include:

“Key Performance Indicators: 5 Things You Need to Extend Credit” featuring presentations by Robert Warner, director of credit & collections for Media General and Cecilia de la Rosa, senior credit manager, corporate credit for the ABC-TV Network/Corporation;

“Help Us, Help You: Agency Policy & Procedures,” a panel discussion with advertising agency representatives moderated by Christine Lipani, manager, ad sales credit and collections for AMC Networks;

A presentation on “Credit Cards - Chargebacks & Cyber Security” with Eileen Sweeney, A/R manager at Outbrain and Melissa Lewis, account manager, Basys Processing;

A “Review of Legal Matters” affecting credit and collections, including bankruptcy laws, political advertising rules, legal liability issues and other government regulations provided by Wanda Borges, esq., member of Borges & Associates and Mary Seymour, a partner at Lowenstein Sandler, LLP;

And an update concerning the new Media Whys credit report, which was developed by and for media industry credit professionals, provided by panelists Robert Warner, director of credit & collections for Media General, Tonya Sorrells, manager of Centralized Business Operations at Hearst Television, and Arcelia Pimentel, director of sales for BCCA.

“As its agenda illustrates, the fall 2016 BCCA Media Credit Seminar focuses on high level, credit-related issues for the media industry’s credit professionals, including those participating in its magazine, newspaper, television, radio, cable, out-of-home, interactive and digital media segments,” said Mary M. Collins, President & CEO of BCCA and MFM, the Media Financial Management Association. “We are very grateful to the industry experts whose presentations and counsel ensure attendees will leave this year’s event with information and ideas that can elevate the effectiveness of credit and collections practices for their organizations and the industry as a whole.”

In addition to the formal sessions, the event will serve as an opportunity for media credit professionals from across the country to come together to share ideas and procedures for the ever-changing media credit and collections function. The seminar will also feature a closing reception that is open to reception-only registrants and seminar attendees as well as a mini-expo for companies that support the industry’s credit and collections programs to provide updates on their products and services.

The sponsors and exhibitors for this year’s event include ABC-Amega, Inc., AnchorOps, Inc., A.G. Adjustments, Barr Credit Services, BASYS Processing, BCCA/Media Whys, CoxReps, Lowenstein Sandler LLP, New York Media Credit Group, and Szabo Associates. Additional information and a registration form may be found on BCCA’s website, www.bccacredit.com.

About MFM and BCCA:

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at http://www.bccacredit.com.