After Tremendous Success With Drama Series "Mother" and "Woman - My Life for My Children -" Nippon TV Finalizes Third Deal With MF Yapim for the Turkish Format of Its Japanese Drama Series "My Son"

On the eve of ATF and marking their third deal together, Nippon Television Network Corporation (NipponTV), the leading commercial broadcaster and network in Japan offering entertainment, anime, documentaries and news, announced today that MF Yapim & MEDYAPIM, one of the leading production companies in Turkey, has acquired the format rights to its drama My Son (60 mins.) and will be remaking the series in Turkish. The deal follows the successful ventures from 2016 and 2017, respectively, when the two companies partnered to remake Mother (ANNE in Turkey) and Woman – My Life For My Children – (KADIN in Turkey). To date, ANNE has become a mega hit and has been sold to numerous countries as a finished program. Upon the success of ANNE, KADIN also started airing on FOX Turkey in October with stellar ratings as Turkish viewers anxiously awaited its premiere. The announcement was made jointly today by Mr. Atsushi Hatayama, President of International Business Development for Nippon TV, and Faruk Bayhan, the President of MF Yapim.

Additionally, this agreement marks the first format sale into a different country for My Son. Through a family that suffered a kidnapping, My Son follows three women who learn what it takes to become a mother amidst the struggles and pain. This scripted drama is dedicated to all women no matter which stage in life they're in.

“To be announcing that our scripted formats are being produced for the third time in Turkey with MF Yapim is a great thrill for Nippon TV. This kind of partnership is a first for us and we are honored to have the esteemed MF Yapim producing our drama series,” commented Mr. Hatayama. “We believe one of the key factors of our dramas' strengths lie in the portrayal of female characters living strongly in the modern world. My Son is another example of our finest dramas utilizing that very theme.”

"Following Mother and Woman, this is the third deal that we realized with Nippon TV. ANNE (Mother) and KADIN (Woman) has been very successful in Turkey and we believe My Son will achieve the same success too. We are very happy with our cooperation with Nippon TV and hoping to achieve the same success in each and every work we do together."

ABOUT NIPPON TV

Nippon TV is recognized as Japan’s viewer ratings champion having topped all timeslot categories for three consecutive years and garnering the largest profits in the country’s broadcasting industry. One of the biggest successes for the nation’s finest producer of all genres of programming is Dragons’ Den, a globally successful business show format that has sold into more than 30 territories including the UK, Canada, Australia, Russia, Germany, India, Italy and Nigeria. The Emmy award winning version, Shark Tank, airs in the US. Following closely is the success of Mother, a scripted format that has become a big hit in Turkey and has sold into many territories around the world. With well-established companies that deal in a broad range of businesses from animation, movies, events, to fitness clubs, Nippon TV is leveraging its coveted platform to revolutionize digital media in an ever-changing industry. Launching a channel in Southeast Asia named GEM through a joint venture with Sony Pictures Television Networks, and leading the digital content market through Hulu Japan- a subsidiary that boasts the largest SVOD subscriber base in the country, Nippon TV is steadily solidifying its presence and brand as a global media powerhouse.

ABOUT MF YAPIM

MF Yapım is a Turkish production company found by Faruk Bayhan and Fatih Aksoy in 2012. MF Yapim is one of the most accomplished production companies in Turkey. MF Yapim’s CEO Faruk Bayhan has over 40 years’ experience in Turkish media business. MF Yapim is highly experienced in remakes and has had several engagements with countries such as South Korea, Italy and Japan. MF Yapım is the first production company which produced Korean, as well as Japanese drama remakes in Turkey.