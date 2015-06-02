AFTER RECORD RATINGS GROWTH, LOGO ANNOUNCES GREENLIGHT OF NEW SERIES “FOOD TO GET YOU LAID” WITH SEXY CELEBRITY CHEF RONNIE WOO AND 'RU-VEALING' SEASON OF “RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE”

New York, NY, June 01, 2015 – Logo is reclaiming one of the most beloved gay institutions, the Sunday brunch, with a block of fresh summer programming packed with romance, food, style, and the one and only RuPaul. Along with the greenlight of new series “Food To Get You Laid,” Logo announced a new ‘Sunday Funday’ block, which kicks off on Sunday, July 26, 2015 at 7:00 pm ET/PT and will continue throughout the summer, as the network celebrates its 10th anniversary and continues to shine as one of television’s fastest growing cable networks.

"With 8 consecutive quarters of growth and the highest ratings in Logo's history, we are aiming even higher,” said Chris McCarthy, General Manager of Logo TV and MTV2. “From new series ‘Food to Get You Laid’ to a special edition of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ this summer we are set to own the post brunch party with our new ‘Sunday-Funday’ block.”

Fresh off the heels of one of the most buzzworthy seasons in her-story, RuPaul returns with “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 4 RuVealed” airing Sundays at 7:00 pm ET/PT. The never-before-seen look into the unforgettable season 4 is packed with fresh reads and enough shade to get fans through the summer heat. Following “RuVealed,” Executive Producers Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos turn the drab into fab with returning favorite “Secret Guide to Fabulous,” hosted by hunky lifestyle experts John Gidding, Theodore Leaf and Rob Younkers. Logo’s new series “Food to Get You Laid,” featuring sexy expert chef Ronnie Woo spicing up stale relationships, joins the ‘Sunday Funday’ line-up later in the summer.

Logo’s annual tribute special, “Trailblazer Honors,” which honors LGBT leaders and allies who are breaking new ground in the quest for LGBT equality, will return for its second year on Saturday, June 27, during LGBT Pride month.

NEW SERIES

Food To Get You Laid – Premiering Sunday, August 16, 2015 at 8:30 pm ET/PT

Anyone can cook a meal in an industrial kitchen with the support of a full staff, but “Food To Get You Laid” will find out who has the skills and the dedication to create a romantic meal in their own home, using only the ingredients in their fridge and pantry. Featuring real people, real relationships, real kitchens and real ingredients, each episode will focus on one couple trying to take their relationship to the next level. Guiding these culinary wannabes will be expert chef Ronnie Woo, helping to ensure that love fills their hearts and their stomachs. “Food to Get You Laid” is produced by Den of Thieves and the Executive Producing team of Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager, Ilan Hall, Rich Kim, Kevin Johnston & Roy Orecchio.

RETURNING SERIES AND SPECIALS

Trailblazer Honors – Airs Saturday, June 27, 2015

From the continued march to marriage equality to the growing visibility of transgender people and issues, the LGBT community is still steadfast in its tireless dedication for rights and acceptance. Logo will once again honor the pioneers who have broken new ground in the quest for LGBT equality, with its annual "Trailblazer Honors,” the largest televised LGBT Pride month event. The one-hour special will feature celebrities, politicians, activists and trendsetters who are transforming our cultural landscape, as well as musical performances from some of today’s biggest stars.

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 4 RuVealed – Premieres Sunday, July 26, 2015 at 7:00 pm ET/PT with a special 90 minute episode

Cultural icon RuPaul revisits season 4 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” to offer insider info, colorful commentary and a unique perspective on this exciting season. Relive Season 4 with commentary from RuPaul on all of your favorite queens including Latrice Royale, Jiggly Caliente, Chad Michaels and season winner Sharon Needles. “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 4 RuVealed” is produced by World of Wonder Productions with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell and RuPaul Charles serving as Executive Producers.

Secret Guide to Fabulous – Special preview Sunday, July 26, 2015 at 8:30 pm ET/PT followed by the season premiere Sunday, August 2, 2015 at 8:00 pm ET/PT

Last year, the first season of "Secret Guide to Fabulous," from Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ Milojo Productions, built a strong and growing fan following. This summer our experts Rob Younkers, John Gidding and Theodore Leaf will once again turn life from ordinary to extraordinary and teach viewers how to put the “u” in fabulous. Ripa, Consuelos, and Albert Bianchini are Executive Producers for Milojo Productions.

Chris McCarthy is the General Manager of Logo. Pamela Post serves as Logo’s Head of Original Programming and Tim Palazzola and Stevenson Greene are Executive Producers of Logo’s Original Programming. Ryan Kroft is the Executive Producer of Logo’s Trailblazer Honors.