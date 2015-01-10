After A Record-Breaking Year, Logo Enters Its 10th Anniversary By Unveiling Its Largest Programming Slate Ever

Pasadena, Calif. – January 10, 2014 – Fresh off its most watched and highest rated year ever, Logo TV today unveiled its largest, most diverse programming slate to date, including three original series, two returning hits, and a newly formed documentary division. As it enters its tenth year, Logo TV is increasing original programming to strengthen its momentum as one of television’s fastest growing networks. The announcements were made today by Chris McCarthy, General Manager of MTV2 and Logo TV, at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour.

“After a record breaking year of ratings and viewership, we are aiming even higher,” said Chris McCarthy, GM of MTV2 and Logo TV. “From a groundbreaking partnership with the visionary Russell T. Davies, to the return of the iconic RuPaul and the creation of a new documentary division, we are making Logo TV the home of today’s most innovative storytellers.”

The new slate and announcements include:

Scripted Series

· “Cucumber,” an original series from show creator Russell T Davies of “Doctor Who” and the seminal LGBT series “Queer as Folk.”

· “Banana,” an interconnected series that follows the lives of the younger characters who appear in “Cucumber.”

Reality Series

· “Behind the Movies,” which chronicles the inside nuggets and backstories of the most beloved cultural classics of all time – from “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” to “Sunset Boulevard” and “Valley of the Dolls.”

· A new season of the hit “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

· A new season of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ “Secret Guide to Fabulous.”

Specials

· “Trailblazers:” From the stage where President Clinton and Adam Levine awarded the inaugural Trailblazer Award to Edie Windsor, who defeated DOMA, our new Trailblazers awards will premiere on June 28th.

· “The New Now Next Awards” – The definitive celebration of what’s about to break in pop culture will return in 2015

Documentaries

· Building on the success of its critically lauded transgender youth documentary “Laverne Cox Presents: The T Word,” Logo TV also announced the creation of a new documentary division dedicated to profiling LGBT pioneers through the lens of visionary filmmakers.

· Through the new unit, Logo TV will host the television premiere of acclaimed documentary “Matt Shepard Is a Friend of Mine” later this year. The film, from filmmaker Michele Josue, debuts in theaters in February.

Logo TV saw tremendous growth across all screens in 2014 in its most successful year to date. The network achieved its most watched and highest rated year ever and now ranks as the 8th fastest growing ad-supported network on cable. Logo TV also grew its social media following by nearly 40%, and achieved three consecutive months of growth in visitors to its digital properties from October to December.

NEW SERIES AND SPECIALS

Cucumber and Banana - Premiering April 13

Russell T Davies, the powerhouse behind “Queer as Folk” and “Doctor Who,” returns with his most ambitious series to date: “Cucumber” and “Banana.” In a television first, the two dramas are interlinked; featuring parallel stories and characters exploring 21st century gay life in all its powerful, witty, dark and uplifting guises through the lens of two disparate generations. The hour-long “Cucumber” will explore the lives and misadventures of Henry Best and his long-suffering boyfriend of nine years, Lance Sullivan. The half-hour “Banana” will follow the individual lives of younger characters orbiting around Henry’s world, telling stories of modern love – the romantic, the obsessed, the hopeful, the lonely, the lost, and the lucky – in an urban Manchester, England setting.

Behind the Movies - Premiering This Spring

Andy Warhol once said, “It’s the movies that have really been running things in America ever since they were invented. They show you what to do, how to do it, when to do it, how to feel about it, and how to look how you feel about it.” With films continuing to dominate and influence pop culture, this series dissects the filmmaking process to share never-before-told stories that shaped classics like “Breakfast at Tiffany’s," “Sunset Boulevard,” and “Valley of the Dolls.”

Logo TV Documentary Division

Following the success of “Laverne Cox Presents: The T Word,” a groundbreaking documentary about transgender youth that premiered in November 2014, Logo TV has launched a documentary division to profile the stories of LGBT pioneers from some of today’s most talented new filmmakers. The specials include “Matt Shepard Is a Friend of Mine,” a powerful feature documentary about Matthew Shepard, the young gay man who was tortured and murdered in one of the most notorious hate crimes in U.S. history. Directed by Michele Josue, a close friend of Shepard’s, the film revisits the shocking case with never-before-seen photos, rare video footage, and new revelations about Shepard’s all-too-brief life.

RETURNING SERIES AND SPECIALS

RuPaul’s Drag Race - Season 7 Premiering This Spring

The mega-hit fan favorite returns for a seventh season this spring as the fiercest queens from across the land compete in this genre-defining battle royale of drag.

Secret Guide to Fabulous - Season 2 Premiering This Fall

By notching one of the network’s highest rated repeat averages in its history, “Secret Guide to Fabulous” from Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ Milojo Productions built a strong and growing fan following. This fall the guys will be back to once again turn life from the ordinary to extraordinary.

Trailblazers - Premiering June 28

From the continued march to marriage equality to the growing visibility of transgender people and issues, the LGBT community is still steadfast in its tireless dedication for rights and acceptance. Logo TV will once again honor the pioneers who have broken new ground in the quest for LGBT equality, with its now annual event, “Trailblazers,” premiering on June 28 during LGBT Pride month. The one-hour special will feature celebrities, politicians, activists and trendsetters who are transforming our cultural landscape, as well as musical performances from some of today’s biggest stars.