Aframe To Unveil Next Generation of Cloud Video Collaboration Platform at NAB 2015

At NAB 2015, on booth SL10210 Aframe will launch the next generation of its cloud video collaboration platform. Aframe enables teams to upload, transcode and store video footage, organize content and collaborate across locations and time zones at every stage of the production media lifecycle. Aframe’s secure platform is designed to handle large volume, multi-format broadcast quality content and is trusted by some of the world’s largest organizations, broadcasters and producers.

Aframe's 2015 Spring Release will include expanded search and discovery features, enhanced multimedia format handling for non-video assets such as audio files, graphic files and documents, and a new approvals workflow for more streamlined feedback between users. The new release is designed to make the management of professional video and production assets more efficient, acessible and cost effective.

During 2014, as several new US broadcasters became customers, overall use of Aframe's platform grew 292%, with one client seeing a 900% increase in content use as a result.

"Whether teams are global or local, large or small, or using on-premises or cloud-based solutions, the Aframe Spring Release 2015 will give professionals even more choice to expand media access via our controlled and secure cloud environment without incurring large capital expenditures." explains David Peto, Founder & CEO, Aframe.

On Tuesday April 14 from 4:30 PM - 4:45 PM in room S219, NAB conference attendees will be able to participate in a case study presentation jointly given by David Peto, Aframe's Founder & CEO, and Mike Daniels, VP Post Production at VICE. Titled "Integrating a Cloud Into a Broadcast Workflow", the presentation will address the fact that while cloud talk is everywhere, most broadcasters still have more on-premise resources such as media asset management (MAM) systems and proprietary broadcast equipment than cloud-based resources - and they have no intention to scrap them. Attendees will learn about the best way to leverage and monetize any given cloud-enabled resource within a hybrid workflow, and still achieve maximum efficiency and control.

Aframe’s cloud platform makes managing media more simple, efficient and cost effective. Organisations use Aframe to upload, transcode, store, share and collaborate on large scale, multi-format media in real time, across locations and timezones, at every stage of the lifecycle. Headquartered in London with regional offices in North America, Aframe’s secure infrastructure is trusted by broadcast, media and corporate organisations worldwide.

