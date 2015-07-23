Aframe Partners with ROOT6 Technology to Offer Seamless Integration with ContentAgent

Westford, MA and London, July 23, 2015 – Aframe, the cloud video platform, has partnered with broadcast supplier, ROOT6 Technology, to provide a seamless workflow for customers using its automated file-based management system, ContentAgent.

ContentAgent provides a centralized hub from which customers can manage and automate all aspects of their file-based workflow from ingest to delivery, while its resolution independent transcoding ensures that files are easily transformed into the file formats needed. Users can set up ContentAgent to create a workflow and then add Aframe via the desktop app. By using the combined solutions, customers can now benefit from automated uploading and the ability to use Aframe out of the edit without interrupting their workflow.

Outside broadcast and UK Post-Production facility, Timeline North, is just one customer who has been using both solutions together with great success. Eben Clancy, Post Production Director, Timeline North, explains, “We use ContentAgent to transcode the rushes[dailies], and then we can move the files straight from there to a drop folder using the Aframe desktop app. Once it’s in the drop folder, Aframe uploads it immediately. It has completely taken away a lengthy manual process and made the workflow very easy and straightforward.”

As well as the ability to have an automated workflow, which improves efficiency and saves time, the partnership allows customers to be able to view a low res proxy, along with the time code and file name, from any location and use the Aframe interface to link it back to the high res file and the online edit.

“ContentAgent allows us to set up rules and workflows, for example ensuring that everything that we drop in to the Aframe folder gets uploaded immediately, so the whole process is extremely simple,” clarifies Clancy. “After a day of filming, we usually get a batch of rushes at around 6pm and the team on the late shift would then look after things from there. Now, the whole process is automated which means it is less of a burden on our resource and everything can be done faster.”

Clancy concludes, “What’s also great is the cloud aspect of Aframe. It means the team can start the upload in the office and then check it from home to make sure all the rushes uploaded successfully which is a huge benefit for all of us. It really has improved our workflow and that of our clients.”

About Aframe

Aframe’s cloud platform makes managing media more simple, efficient and cost effective. Organizations use Aframe to upload, transcode, store, share and collaborate on large scale, multi-format media in real time, across locations and time zones, at every stage of the lifecycle. Headquartered in London with regional offices in North America, Aframe’s secure infrastructure is trusted by broadcast, media and corporate organizations worldwide.

For more information visit www.aframe.com

