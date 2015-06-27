AES 139th International Convention in New York City: Registration and Special Hotel Packages Now Available for Upcoming Convention

— Early Registration is now open for both Free and Premium badges for the largest audio event of the year —

New York, NY, June 24, 2015 — If it’s about audio, it’s at AES – and this year’s 139th AES International Convention will once again take over the professional audio landscape of New York City, October 29 – November 1, 2015, at the Jacob Javits Center. From the Special Events and Exhibition Floor presentations offered by the free Exhibits-Plus badge, to the four days of in-depth Tech Program available to holders of the premium All Access badge, the 139th AES Convention will offer a of range topics and technologies with points of interest for every aspect of the audio industry. Early Registration tier pricing ends July 31. Additionally, the AES has made arrangements with several hotels in the area to offer special pricing and reservations for AES attendees, exclusively available through the AES Housing website.

Several badge options are available for this year’s Convention: the free Exhibits-Plus badge, the premium All Access badge, and One- and Two-Day All Access badges.

Exhibits-Plus badges are your FREE pass to attending the world’s largest dedicated professional audio Exhibition and Special Events. The Exhibits-Plus badge will also give you access to the Opening Ceremonies and Awards, the popular Project Studio Expo and Live Sound Expo presentation stages, and more. Exhibits-Plus badges are completely free with advance registration through the AES website.

All Access badges are available to anyone looking to take their knowledge and professional career to the next level. AES will once again be the meeting place for the top names in audio engineering to deliver a diverse Tech Program of Workshops, Tutorials, Papers and more on the latest developments in professional audio. All Access badge-holders may attend all on-site AES events. (Tickets for tech tours cost extra and can be purchased at the Convention.)

This year, due to overwhelming response, AES is also offering two additional badge designations. One- and Two-Day All Access badges are available for those who cannot attend all four days of the Convention.

Housing:

Once again, the AES has made arrangements with several hotels in the area to offer exclusive competitive pricing and reservations for AES attendees. For access to these special rates, visit the AES139 Convention Housing website and get in on special hotel packages available only through the AES, during this busy time in city, with the New York Marathon and other events also taking place. These deals offer the best deals on accommodations within easy proximity to the Javits Center and other New York City attractions. These reduced-rate rooms will sell out fast, and attendees can request hotel reservations online or contact the AES Housing Customer Contact Center: Monday through Friday, 9am to 9pm (Eastern Time); 1-800-483-2433 (Toll Free U.S. & Canada); 415-979-2296 (Outside U.S. & Canada); AESHousing@cmrus.com. Book today for best availability!

For the latest information on Registration and Housing for the AES139 Convention visit http://www.aes.org/events/139/.