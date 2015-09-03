AED Display goes LIVE with AV Stumpfl at IBC 2015

See AV Stumpfl at:

IBC 2015 at Stand 8.B15, Amsterdam RAI from 11-15 September

LDI 2015 at Booth 2017, Las Vegas Convention Center from 23-25 October

IAAPA Attractions Expo at Booth 859, Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, FL from 17-20 November.

Major sale and equipment order to be signed at IBC 2015

On the eve of IBC 2015, Austrian engineering company, AV Stumpfl® announces that 15 brand new Wings Engine Raw 3-stream uncompressed 4K60 media servers and 80 VarioClip® mobile projection screens will be purchased by audiovisual equipment banker AED Display.

AED Display will sign an official agreement at the AV Stumpfl stand 8.B15 at the upcoming IBC 2015 show with further investments planned for 2016.

“We already provide AV Stumpfl equipment to our top customers. Our success is driven by our ability to provide technologies of higher performance for use in the world’s most spectacular events,” said Thierry Heldenbergh, Managing Director at AED Display. “Such an approach requires AED Display to stay at the forefront of audio-visual technology.”

Europe-wide uncompressed 4K playout

Set to make its global debut at IBC 2015, Wings Engine Raw is the first and only triple-stream 4K uncompressed media server and AED Display is the first company to sign a significant order.

“Wings Engine Raw is the only RAID 10-based system out there that allows us to provide 3-stream 4K content and large image files with a combined total playout of maximum 4K using a 150Hz engine. This is essential to provide high resolution visuals, ensuring impact for customers in different shows,” adds Heldenbergh.

“Wings Engine Raw can be integrated with any projection or display device. The technology is ultra dependable and will integrate seamlessly with our existing stock including Wings Engine Stage and the newest 4K event management switchers such as the Barco (E2) or the new and upcoming Barco S3-4K. We are confident that this will become the standard playout system for high demanding video presentations and shows.”

The AV Stumpfl Wings Engine Raw is capable of delivering constant data stream of 3-channels of true 4K (4,096 x 2,304 pixels) uncompressed video content at 60fps plus up to 16 text and picture layers, and up to 24 uncompressed audio streams. The server removes the need to convert content into any intermediate codec format. Content can include native picture sequences such as TGA or TIFF and even instant PNG image format processing.

Wings Engine Raw is capable of processing and delivering video content at the full 4:4:4 colour sampling ensuring picture perfect quality and colour accuracy for the most demanding of installation environments

Dynamic VarioClip screens in any size or shape

The investment in 80 units of 16:9 format AV Stumpfl VarioClip mobile projection screens in various sizes up to 800 by 450cm will see AED Display deploy them in projects across Europe. VarioClip meets strict safety standards and are easy to store. VarioClip offers the Quickclip fast to set up system and clean profile that removes the need for press studs or clips.

“VarioClip system uses a unique lock concept for fast set up and modular design. It’s possible to use the front or back of the screen as a projection surface using a single frame,” says Heldenbergh. “This will help our client to make easier and bigger projection screen setups resulting in better and higher quality solutions in ever increasingly demanding entertainment, media television and corporate event businesses.”

Tobias Stumpfl, CEO at AV Stumpfl enthuses: “As well as being a first time exhibitor at IBC 2015, we will be introducing Wings Engine Raw and announcing its first major sale to AED Display. That’s a significant achievement and milestone!”

“We expect the show to deliver a strong presence of international event production companies, broadcasters content creators and end-users. We believe this large sale will also inspire these communities to see how our production solutions are moving from niche markets and into everyday communications. We look forward to meeting with them and new companies at our booth to discuss future projects.”

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iepP7WU2IZI

www.AVStumpfl.com