Adventurer Todd Sampson Puts His Faith in Science to the Ultimate Test in Outrageous Acts of Danger Set to Debut on Science Channel on Wednesday, June 21

(New York) – The laws of physics are absolute. They bind us together, tether us to Earth and govern everything we do, yet we rarely think about them. In the new Science Channel series OUTRAGEOUS ACTS OF DANGER, adventurer Todd Sampson puts his faith in science to the ultimate test through a series of epic and potentially deadly experiments. OUTRAGEOUS ACTS OF DANGER, premiering Wednesday, June 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, shows that it is one thing to believe in science, but another to literally trust it with your life.

In each of the six 30-minutes episodes, Todd, , who once completed an unguided ascent to the top of Mount Everest, puts himself in a death-defying situation, however, the laws of physics dictate that he will escape unscathed. Todd calls upon leading physicists and experts who guarantee that the science behind each experiment is irrefutable, absent of human error.

“This mind-blowing series reveals that the laws of physics are true even in the most dangerous of circumstances,” said Marc Etkind, General Manager, Science Channel. “Let me add that these jaw-dropping experiments should not be tried at home!”

During the season Todd is shot at point-blank range underwater with an AK-47 (demonstrating resistance), faces off with a swinging one-ton wrecking ball inches from his face (conservation of energy), travels through a 1600-degree fire with only a thin layer of water protecting him (heat transfer), climbs a skyscraper using only two household vacuum cleaners (air pressure), and takes flight with 120 helium balloons (buoyancy).

OUTRAGEOUS ACTS OF DANGER is produced by Screentime for Science Channel. Executive producer for Screentime is Jennifer Collins. Executive producer for Science Channel is Kyle McCabe.

