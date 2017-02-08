Advanced Broadcast Solutions – Asia Transforms to “Elevate Broadcast”

SINGAPORE, February 8, 2017 — Over the past two and a half years Advanced Broadcast Solutions – Asia has grown significantly in the region. Highly specialized integration methods, products, and services have fueled the company’s expansion. With offices now in Singapore, Myanmar, and Malaysia, the company has changed its name to better reflect its corporate vision and focus.

So far this year, Elevate Broadcast moved into a new corporate headquarter office in Singapore, continued staff expansion in all regional offices and selected additional, premier manufacturers to the list of companies it represents and resells to customers.

“Focusing on emerging markets and helping business owners grow a profitable business has been key to our success,” explained Dennis Breckenridge CEO of Elevate Broadcast Pte Ltd. “We focus on the entirety of our customers’ operations and business objectives. Technology then flows out of the understanding of the workflow and creative and technical challenges our customers face. We offer a broad range of products and expertise that provide a significant advantage to our customers.”

Within the past year, Elevate Broadcast has been busy with consulting projects, system integration, and product sales in Macau, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia. Most recently, Elevate worked with the Forever Group in Myanmar to launch new studio facilities and automated news and sports production facilities.

The deep relationships fostered within the region’s broadcast industry over the years has contributed significantly to its growth. “We’ve been able to harness our relationships with customers and suppliers, which has quickened the pace of our expansion,” Breckenridge added. “We’re seen as innovative in design with a comprehensive understanding of the Asian region who build solutions that are appropriate for the customers. Our depth in understanding the particular challenges faced in these emerging markets has definitely propelled us forward.”

