Adult Swim Fans Can Now Explore The “Rickstaverse”

Leading into the season two premiere of Adult Swim’s hit animated series Rick and Morty this Sunday, July 26th at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT, the network launched today a new, first-of-its-kind game on Instagram to take fans even deeper into the show’s ever expanding universe. To start exploring fans can visit the RickandMortyRickstaverse within Instagram.

Adult Swim partnered with Carrot Creative to use Instagram’s photo tagging feature to create a fully connected universe, letting fans explore their favorite planets, dimensions, and landmarks from the series. The Rick and Morty Rickstaverse features 25 different levels to explore, stuffed full of fan-favorite characters, Easter eggs, mini-comics, interactive collectibles, and exclusive content from season two.

By tapping once on individual photos, fans can discover tags, which act as portals to different worlds and collectibles. The experience takes advantage of Instagram’s new HD upload standard, with every level, image and video in beautiful 1080p HD quality.

• Experience spans over 80 different Instagram accounts

• 11 planets to explore (eight at launch, three to be revealed during season two)

• 1000+ high resolution images

• Eight mini-comics

• Interactive collectibles with 18 different video outcomes

Returning this summer on Adult Swim, Rick and Morty are back with more sci-fi adventures and family squabbles! Rick Sanchez (Justin Roiland) is still living with his daughter Beth’s (Sarah Chalke) family and causing more trouble than ever. This season the rest of the family, his son-in-law Jerry (Chris Parnell), grand-daughter Summer (Spencer Grammer) and grand-son Morty (Roiland) are dragged into Rick’s intergalactic adventures, as he faces new threats and mysteries of his secret past are revealed. Can the family survive Rick’s insanity and all the chaos the universe throws at them?

Created and executive produced by Dan Harmon (Community) and Roiland (Adventure Time), season two of Rick and Morty premieres this Sunday, July 26th at 11:30pm E/P on Adult Swim.

Adult Swim (AdultSwim.com), launched in 2001, is Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.’s network offering original and acquired animated and live-action series for young adults. Airing nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. (ET/PT), Adult Swim is basic cable’s #1 network with persons 18-34 and 18-49, and is seen in 96 million U.S. homes.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc., a Time Warner company, creates and programs branded news, entertainment, animation and young adult media environments on television and other platforms for consumers around the world.

CONTACTS:

Adult Swim PR

Atlanta

Wendy Gardner (404) 827-5097wendy.gardner@turner.com

Elliott Niespodziani (404) 885-4834elliott.niespodziani@turner.com

Angie Weiss (404) 575-5077angeline.weiss@turner.com