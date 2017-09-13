Adorama Unveils “Adorama Business Solutions”

New York, NY – September 7, 2017 – Adorama, one of the world’s largest photography,

video, audio, imaging and electronics retailers, is pleased to announce the launch of Adorama

Business Solutions. This new Business-to- Business (B2B) organization offers studios,

broadcasters, networks, and educational and government institutions a suite of commercial

services on a large scale, from a consultative sales approach to procurement assistance to

world class technical services from pre- through post-sales.



The Adorama Business Solutions experience includes one-to- one managed customer

relationships, giving customers a dedicated point of contact for all product questions, further

strengthening the connection between enterprise customers and Adorama. Additionally, the

Adorama Business Solutions Technical Services team is a professional services resource

providing customers with unparalleled breadth and depth of technical expertise on

equipment, troubleshooting, industry trends and changes. The Technical Services team can be

engaged for video and audio integration and installation services, as well as ongoing technical

assistance, enabling Adorama to provide a 360-degree service capability, and giving customers

support at every step from initial consultation, to delivery, to post-installation.



“With over 40 years of experience helping content creators, from independent filmmakers to

broadcast facilities, source the right equipment for their projects, Adorama is well-primed

to migrate our professional reputation amongst pro photographers into a broad array of

professional services for enterprise level customers,” states Barry Litwin, CEO, Adorama.

“And while the Adorama Business Solutions organization itself is brand new, customers can

expect the same level of expertise they’ve come to know and trust from Adorama, but now

at enterprise scale to service their business or institution’s end-to- end audio, video,

photography and production needs.”



Ed DeLauter, Adorama Business Solutions Director of Technical Services, adds, “The Adorama

Business Solutions team of experts are the chief authority on technology solutions for

businesses, government and educational institutions, as well as live event facilities like

sports arenas and houses of worship. As industry standards rapidly change, resolutions get

larger and larger, and technology significantly advances, Adorama Business Solutions is the

partner to help companies embrace and adapt to change quickly, efficiently, and without

breaking the all-important budget.”



Consultation. Procurement. Support: The Three Pillars of Adorama Business Solutions



Consultation: Adorama Business Solutions provides Technical Services and support from the

moment customers begin evaluating a large purchase, to after the installation is complete.

This ensures organizations get the right equipment solutions for their needs, from cameras

and broadcast switchers to lighting and presentation equipment, and everything in between –

regardless of brand – and get the most out of them.



Procurement: In addition to offering flexible payment options, customers can trade in used

equipment for cash or Adorama credit that can be applied towards new or upgraded

equipment, as well as rent individual pieces or entire kits from Adorama Rental Company – an

extremely cost-effective way to source equipment only for the times it is needed.



Support: Acting as a true partner to the enterprise, customers have a dedicated account

manager who is available to answer questions and provide assistance even after installation.

The Technical Services team can be engaged to assist with implementation and also offers

support plans for access to ongoing technical assistance.



For more information or to schedule a consultation with an Adorama Business Solutions

technical experts, please contact abs@adorama.com or visit www.adorama.com/abs.



ADORAMA: More Than a Camera Store

Adorama is more than a camera store – it’s one of the world’s largest photography, video,

audio and computer retailers. Serving customers for more than 40 years, Adorama has grown

from its flagship NYC store to include the leading online destination for imaging and consumer

electronics. Adorama’s vast product offerings encompass home entertainment, mobile computing, and professional video and audio, while its services include an in-house photo lab, AdoramaPix; resources and gear for photographers, filmmakers, production studios,

broadcasting and post houses, and recording artists through Adorama Pro; pro equipment

rental at Adorama Rental Company; and the award-winning Adorama Learning Center, which

offers free creative education in online channels such as the popular Adorama TV.



Adorama is listed as one of the top five electronics retailers by Consumer Reports, “Best of

the Web” by Forbes.com, Internet Retailers Top 100, and is the official Electronics Retailer of

the NY Giants.



Visit ADORAMA at www.adorama.com.



Press Contact

Megan Linebarger

Zazil Media Group

(e) megan@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) +1 617 480 3674