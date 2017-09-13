Adorama Unveils “Adorama Business Solutions”
New York, NY – September 7, 2017 – Adorama, one of the world’s largest photography,
video, audio, imaging and electronics retailers, is pleased to announce the launch of Adorama
Business Solutions. This new Business-to- Business (B2B) organization offers studios,
broadcasters, networks, and educational and government institutions a suite of commercial
services on a large scale, from a consultative sales approach to procurement assistance to
world class technical services from pre- through post-sales.
The Adorama Business Solutions experience includes one-to- one managed customer
relationships, giving customers a dedicated point of contact for all product questions, further
strengthening the connection between enterprise customers and Adorama. Additionally, the
Adorama Business Solutions Technical Services team is a professional services resource
providing customers with unparalleled breadth and depth of technical expertise on
equipment, troubleshooting, industry trends and changes. The Technical Services team can be
engaged for video and audio integration and installation services, as well as ongoing technical
assistance, enabling Adorama to provide a 360-degree service capability, and giving customers
support at every step from initial consultation, to delivery, to post-installation.
“With over 40 years of experience helping content creators, from independent filmmakers to
broadcast facilities, source the right equipment for their projects, Adorama is well-primed
to migrate our professional reputation amongst pro photographers into a broad array of
professional services for enterprise level customers,” states Barry Litwin, CEO, Adorama.
“And while the Adorama Business Solutions organization itself is brand new, customers can
expect the same level of expertise they’ve come to know and trust from Adorama, but now
at enterprise scale to service their business or institution’s end-to- end audio, video,
photography and production needs.”
Ed DeLauter, Adorama Business Solutions Director of Technical Services, adds, “The Adorama
Business Solutions team of experts are the chief authority on technology solutions for
businesses, government and educational institutions, as well as live event facilities like
sports arenas and houses of worship. As industry standards rapidly change, resolutions get
larger and larger, and technology significantly advances, Adorama Business Solutions is the
partner to help companies embrace and adapt to change quickly, efficiently, and without
breaking the all-important budget.”
Consultation. Procurement. Support: The Three Pillars of Adorama Business Solutions
Consultation: Adorama Business Solutions provides Technical Services and support from the
moment customers begin evaluating a large purchase, to after the installation is complete.
This ensures organizations get the right equipment solutions for their needs, from cameras
and broadcast switchers to lighting and presentation equipment, and everything in between –
regardless of brand – and get the most out of them.
Procurement: In addition to offering flexible payment options, customers can trade in used
equipment for cash or Adorama credit that can be applied towards new or upgraded
equipment, as well as rent individual pieces or entire kits from Adorama Rental Company – an
extremely cost-effective way to source equipment only for the times it is needed.
Support: Acting as a true partner to the enterprise, customers have a dedicated account
manager who is available to answer questions and provide assistance even after installation.
The Technical Services team can be engaged to assist with implementation and also offers
support plans for access to ongoing technical assistance.
For more information or to schedule a consultation with an Adorama Business Solutions
technical experts, please contact abs@adorama.com or visit www.adorama.com/abs.
