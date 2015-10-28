Adorama Makes Shopping for Pro Audio and Video Solutions at AES, CCW, GVE and WFX Easy with Industry’s Best Pricing and Service on the Latest Technology

New York, NY – October 27, 2015 –Adorama Pro, one of the world’s largest photography, video, audio, imaging and electronics retailers, will be hitting the professional audio and video trade show circuit in Q4 2015, providing attendees a one-stop shopping experience that includes expert guidance on the latest technology backed by easy procurement options – including GSA, corporate account management, special pricing programs, rental options, trade in programs, free shipping and more. With a presence at AES Live Sound Expo (AES), Content & Communications World (CCW), Worship Facilities Conference and Expo (WFX) and Government Video Expo (GVE), attendees can stop in and discuss with an Adorama pro audio and video expert brands such as Canon, Sony, Panasonic, Blackmagic, and more.

Adorama curates more than 2,200 brands and has over 120,000 square feet of warehouse space dedicated to stocking the latest technology. Listed as one of the top five electronics retailers by Consumer Reports, Best of the Web by Forbes.com, Internet Retailers Top 100 and the Official Electronics Retailer of the NY Giants, Adorama is in the unique position to provide professional broadcasters, production and post facilities, government agencies, educational institutions and corporations the best in product, support and price promotions.

AES Live Sound Expo: NYC, October 30th – November 1st

For the first time ever, Adorama will be exhibiting at the AES Convention, taking place from October 30th through November 1st* at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City. Visitors to the Adorama booth (127) can enter to win a Sennheiser MKH-416 Shotgun Mic (valued at $999.95). Attendees must stop by the booth to enter.

Experts will be available to discuss pro audio solutions from Adorama, with products on display including: mixers from Behringer, Midas, and Allen & Health; headphones from Beyerdynamic, AKG Acoustics and Sennheiser; mics from Audio-Technica, Neumann, Samson, Sennheiser and Shure; and more.

*Adorama will not be exhibiting on Saturday, October 31st

CCW: NYC, November 11th & 12th

Visit Adorama at the CCW Expo taking place in New York City at the Jacob Javits Center on November 11th and 12th. Attendees can stop by the Adorama booth (1256) to learn more about professional solutions for photographers and filmmakers, production studios, broadcasting and post houses. Representatives from Adorama’s dedicated sales team will be onsite to discuss corporate account management and easy procurement options through customer portals. Adorama Rental Co. and Adorama Trade experts will also be available to meet with attendees.

WFX: Nashville, November 18th & 19th

Adorama will be exhibiting at the Worship Facilities Conference and Expo, taking place at the Music City Center in Nashville, for the first time on November 18th and 19th. With professional audio and broadcasting equipment on display, WFX attendees can visit Adorama (booth 241) to learn more about the top solutions for live event production and broadcasting.

GV Expo: Washington, D.C., December 1st & 2nd

Taking place at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on December 1st and 2nd, Adorama will be showcasing gear and solutions at GVE (booth 200). Attendees can meet with reps to discuss educational programs, procurement options, and direct pricing agreement options including GSA, TIPS/TAPS, TXMAS & more. Adorama’s easy government procurement options include E-Quotes, net terms, POs, P-Cards, checks and wire transfers with punch-out and check-out options, available on multiple platforms including: Ariba, Sciquest, Vinimaya, Unimarket and more.

Book a Private Meeting

To schedule a private appointment with a representative from the government, education or corporate departments at any of the above shows, please contact orgsales@adorama.com.

Schedule a Press Briefing with an Adorama Expert

Members of the press attending AES, CCW, WFX or GVE are invited to schedule one-on-one briefings with an Adorama expert. For more information, please contact Anya Nelson at anya@zazilmediagroup.com.

ADORAMA: More Than a Camera Store

Adorama is more than a camera store – it’s one of the world’s largest photography, video, audio and computer retailers. Serving customers for more than 35 years, Adorama has grown from its flagship NYC store to include the leading online destination for imaging and consumer electronics. Adorama’s vast product offerings encompass home entertainment, mobile computing, and professional video and audio, while its services include an in-house photo lab, AdoramaPix; resources and gear for photographers, filmmakers, production studios, broadcasting and post houses, and recording artists through Adorama Pro; pro equipment rental at Adorama Rental Company; and the award-winning Adorama Learning Center, which offers free creative education in online channels such as the popular Adorama TV.

Adorama is listed as one of the top five electronics retailers by Consumer Reports, “Best of the Web” by Forbes.com, Internet Retailers Top 100, and is the official Electronics Retailer of the NY Giants.

Visit ADORAMA at www.adorama.com.

Press Contact

Anya Nelson

Zazil Media Group

(e) anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.817.6559

####