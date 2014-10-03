At the beginning of this year, adidas Originals celebrated the return of the iconic Stan Smith. Today for the first time adidas Originals is releasing images of the newest twist on this iconic model, adidas Originals Stan Smith x Stan Smith.

This October American Dad!, the wildly popular American adult animated series created by Seth MacFarlane, Matt Weitzman & Mike Barker, is moving to TBS for an all new season of original episodes beginning Monday, Oct. 20, at 9 p.m. (ET/PT). To celebrate this move, adidas Originals and American Dad! have joined forces to collide the legendary Stan Smith with American Dad!’s infamous main character Stan Smith, creating a special edition Stan Smith.

The limited edition Stan Smith features the classic smooth grain leather, perforated three stripes and tonal rubber outsole with an updated tongue logo and insole.

The adidas Originals Stan Smith x Stan Smith launches Saturday, Oct. 18. Available exclusively at adidas Originals stores and adidas.com/originals, retail price $140 USD.