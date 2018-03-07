Addis Ababa State TV Places Facilis Shared Storage at Heart of New Digital Production Workflow

HUDSON, MA (March 7, 2018) – Facilis, a leading international supplier of cost-effective, high performance shared storage solutions for collaborative media production networks has announced the successful installation of a multi-user shared storage system within a new state-of-the-art broadcast production facility in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. One of the most advanced broadcast facilities in the region, Facilis has supplied a TerraBlock 24EX/16 64TB shared storage system to Ethiopian regional broadcaster, Addis Ababa State TV (Addis Ababa City Government Mass Media Agency). Throughout the project, Facilis worked closely with local channel partner, Onset Media Systems.

Addis Ababa City Government Mass Media Agency is known as ‘the voice of the city’, operating Addis Lisan magazine and the Metropolitan Journal alongside its TV station. Addis Ababa State TV is a 24/7 TV channel broadcasting a mixture of news, current affairs and entertainment programs over satellite and digital terrestrial broadcasts. To enhance its digital broadcast resources, Addis Ababa State TV appointed Onset Media Systems to design, build and commission a new digital workflow.

Onset Media Systems specializes in the design and integration of bespoke systems to meet the needs of mission critical applications within its client operations. At Addis Ababa State TV, it has placed Facilis shared storage at the heart of a complete new digital workflow which supports all of its TV and radio production operations. The Facilis storage system was commissioned in September and the new digital workflow will come online in the coming months.

The Facilis TerraBlock storage system features state-of-the-art high-speed connectivity. It provides a combination of Ethernet (10Gb) plus Fibre Channel (8Gb) connectivity. This advanced multi-user shared storage system is supporting a network of almost 100 editors and other creative production executives at Addis Ababa TV’s production headquarters.

Within this advanced connectivity, staff are able to share content and work collaboratively across the entire spectrum of production activities. The Facilis storage integrates alongside SI Media’s media asset management (MAM), ingest and playout systems, as well as Grass Valley Edius editing and SI Media’s Newsroom system.

Having installed this advanced storage architecture, Addis Ababa has effectively future-proofed its operations in the long-term. In particular, the Fibre Channel option means that the broadcaster can up-scale to HD and 4K workflows in the future, as and when it is needed.

Onset Media Systems is responsible for the design, integration and commissioning of this major new digital workflow – it was their decision to integrate Facilis shared storage in this mission critical application. “The client was attracted to Facilis because of its advanced connectivity options at affordable prices,” comments Jody Dresner, Managing Director – Commercial at Onset Media Systems. “Fibre Channel storage is a very attractive facility for Addis Ababa and this is integrated within a proven, reliable storage system that meets all of our production needs today and long into the future.”

“In Africa, we face a different set of challenges – both physical and economic – than you will find in Europe or North America,” Dresner adds. “Facilis TerraBlock is a proven, reliable storage platform that offers advanced capabilities with associated investment costs that are affordable to our clients – it is a real win-win scenario.”