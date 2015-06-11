Adam Lambert to Rock Logo's Second Annual 'Trailblazer Honors' During LGBT Pride Month

New York, NY, June 11, 2015 – As LGBT Pride Month kicks off and the nation awaits an historic Supreme Court decision on marriage equality, Logo today announced that Grammy nominee and GLAAD Media Award recipient Adam Lambert will perform at the 2015 Logo “Trailblazer Honors.” The annual event and television special honoring pioneers at the forefront of the march to LGBT equality airs on Saturday, June 27 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. LGBT celebrities and allies including Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sir Ian McKellen, Raven Symoné, Judith Light and morewill be included throughout the event.

“We’re on the verge of a transformative moment for marriage equality in the midst of a remarkable time for LGBT rights,” said Stephen Friedman, President of MTV and Logo. “This year’s “Trailblazer Honors” will be a celebration of the pioneers from across the spectrum of the LGBT movement who continue to drive the sweeping changes at hand.”

“Trailblazer Honors” will recognize and feature celebrities, politicians, activists and trendsetters who are transforming the cultural landscape and elevating LGBT equality. The one-hour special will be held at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, one of the first religious institutions in New York City to champion the causes of LGBT people, including the fight for marriage equality.

Adam Lambert will perform his new single ‘Ghost Town’ from his upcoming album ‘The Original High,’ set for release on June 16. Lambert is the first out LGBT artist to have a number one hit on the Billboard 200. In 2014, he received the Davidson/Valentini Award from GLAAD for his LGBT advocacy efforts, including his work with LGBT youth organization The Trevor Project.

Additional honorees, performers and presenters will be announced at a later date.

For the first time, Logo will also honor a Social Trailblazer. Fans can vote for nominees Connor Franta, Joey Graceffa, Jackson Bird and Gaby Dunn using designated hashtags (URL).

Last year during the inaugural Logo “Trailblazer Honors,” President Clinton, Adam Levine, Demi Lovato, Daniel Radcliffe, Joe Manganiello, Sia, Michael Stipe, and more honored LGBT pioneers including Laverne Cox and the cast of Orange is the New Black, Edie Windsor, Roberta Kaplan, the NBA’s Jason Collins and John Wambere of Uganda.

Logo “Trailblazer Honors” is executive produced by Chris McCarthy, Ryan Kroft, and Chris Williams for Logo. Joe Buoye serves as Executive in Charge for Logo with Amy Doyle, Wendy Plaut and Gina Esposito as Executives in Charge of Talent and Music.

