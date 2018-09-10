Action and suspense movies lineup on Cine Mexicano in September

West Palm Beach, FL – September 10, 2018 – Cine Mexicano, the country’s top-rated Spanish-language movie network featuring contemporary and commercial-free programming that includes the most popular genres, such as Mexican rancheras, comedies, drama and action, announced the network premiere of five adrenaline-packed films throughout the month.

“This year, to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, we are adding five new premieres to our already impressive lineup of Mexican movies,” stated Jesús Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat. “These films range from comedy to rip-roaring action, giving our audience all the excitement and entertainment, they expect from us.”

The movies premiering this month on Cine Mexicano are:

El Chile te Zampo

9/12/2018 at 10 p.m. EST

Director: Juan Carlos Martín

Cast: Carlos Bonavides, Pepe Magaña

Synopsis: Cornelius is struggling to satisfy his sensual and stunning wife. Desperate, she takes action on the matter, while Cornelio manages in a very particular way.

Secuestro

9/16/2018 at 10 p.m. EST

Director: Carlos Alba

Cast: Reynaldo Huertas, Javier Espinoza

Synopsis: Kidnapping is a common practice among rival gangs. But when the wrong person is taken, the responsible must face dangerous and drastic consequences.

La Fuga de una Pesada

9/19/2018 at 10 p.m. EST

Director: Emilio Montiel, Gabriela Díaz

Cast: Emilio Montiel, Luz Navarro

Synopsis: The boldest and most sought-after jewelry thief in the region has managed to outrun the authorities for a long time. The police have her on sight and are just waiting for her next hit.

Atrapados por el Deseo

9/23/2018 at 10 p.m. EST

Director: Juan Carlos Martín

Cast: Flavio Peniche, Javier de la Vega

Synopsis: A petty thief who has fallen madly in love with a very attractive young woman, must win her father’s heart first. However, the protective father has other plans for his daughter.

Memorias de un Sicario

9/26/2018 at 10 p.m. EST

Director:

Cast:

Synopsis: The story of how a group of criminals uses the power of manipulation to take advantage of the weak and force them to commit horrible crimes.

Cine Mexicano is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., and it’s currently available nationwide on most cable providers.

For more information on Cine Mexicano’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit cinemexicano.tv.