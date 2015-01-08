UP Acquires Hit Family Series ‘Growing Pains’

ATLANTA – January 8, 2015 – UP TV announced today that it has acquired all 166 episodes of the hit family series "Growing Pains" in a deal with Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution. The series launched on Monday, January 5 on UP and currently airs in HD weekdays at 5-7 p.m. EST.

"Growing Pains" stars Alan Thicke, Joanna Kerns, Kirk Cameron, Tracey Gold and Jeremy Miller. The series also features a number of notable regulars and guest stars, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Matthew Perry, Hillary Swank, Heather Graham, Dennis Haysbert, Candace Cameron Bure, Annette Funicello, Dick Butkus, Cuba Gooding Jr., Hank Azaria and many others.

"We are really excited to add ‘Growing Pains’ to our weekday afternoon block and Tuesday primetime schedule," said Sophia Kelley, senior vice president of programming, UP. "This beloved comedy series is a great fit for our brand, and it is a timeless favorite for everyone who comes to UP for great family entertainment."

The series premiered in September 1985, ran for seven seasons and turned Cameron into a teen heartthrob. It centers on Dr. Jason Seaver (Thicke), a psychiatrist, who has moved his practice into his Long Island, N.Y. home so that his wife, Maggie (Kerns), can resume her career as a local reporter. As Maggie juggles work and home, Jason takes care of the kids – girl-crazy daredevil Mike (Cameron), bookish honors student Carol (Gold), and rambunctious Ben (Miller) – who cause endless problems. An adorable fourth child, Chrissy (Ashley Johnson), was born later as Maggie transitioned from TV news anchor back to home. Somehow, the Seavers pull through all of life’s glitches and complications with a sense of humor and usually emerge stronger than before.

A full-length version of the show's popular theme song, "As Long as We've Got Each Other,” written and composed by John Bettis (lyrics) and Steve Dorff (music), was released as a single in 1988 by singers B.J. Thomas and Dusty Springfield.

