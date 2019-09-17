Acorn TV’s October Slate Features Return of AGATHA RAISIN with Halloween Special Starring Ashley Jensen, Streaming Exclusive of MISS FISHER’S MURDER MYSTERIES’ Final Season & Exclusive U.S. Premieres of Martin Clunes’ Hit Dramedy DOC MARTIN Series 9

October brings out all the best, the new, and yes, the spooky, in a slate of exclusive programming on Acorn TV. Firstly, Halloween is celebrated in true style and fashion as only the perennially chipper and vivacious detective Agatha Raisin can - in the premiere of the third season of the popular Acorn TV commissioned series, AGATHA RAISIN & the Haunted House, the titular character portrayed by Ashley Jensen (Catastrophe, Extras, Ugly Betty) takes on an investigation of a legendary haunted house which turns out to be the prelude to a murder. Also, Acorn TV has weekly installments of the brand-new ninth season of the popular dramedy series DOC MARTIN starring Martin Clunes – each of which will premiere the day after its UK world premiere. Also new is the streaming exclusive of the final season of one of Australia’s most popular series MISS FISHER’S MURDER MYSTERIES, Series 3 (no longer on Netflix), starring Essie Davis, as well as the exclusive U.S. premieres of THE PROMISED LIFE (Foreign-language), about a Sicilian mom who takes her children to America in search of a better life after her husband’s death, as well as two engaging family-centered series: MOUNT PLEASANT, Series 1and 2 (with Coronation Street’sSally Lindsay and Black Sea’sDaniel Ryan) and THE TIME OF OUR LIVES, Series 2 (with Love My Way’s Claudia Karvan).

Finally, in October, Acorn TV adds the following series, all capturing true-life stories:

· NO TEARS, a legal drama about women in Ireland who were unknowingly infected during childbirth with hepatitis C between 1977-1994. Starring Brenda Fricker and Marie Doyle Kennedy.

· Plus, Joseph Campbell’s MYTHOS I, offers an inspiring lecture series from the legendary storyteller

Thursday, October 3, 2019

DOC MARTIN, Series 9, Episode 2 (Exclusive U.S., Canada and Mexico Premiere)

*This new episode premieres the day after its first-time airing in the UK

One of the most popular UK series worldwide returns with eight new episodes. BAFTA winner Martin Clunes (Manhunt, Arthur & George, Men Behaving Badly) returns in his uproarious lead performance as Dr. Martin Ellingham, a tactless, self-centered, and grumpy doctor in the charming town of Portwenn in Cornwall, where he clashes with the village's quirky inhabitants. Caroline Catz plays Doc Martin’s wife, Louisa Ellingham, who has resigned from her job as headmistress at the local school to pursue a new career in child counselling. Returning to this ninth series, Dame Eileen Atkins plays Doc Martin’s formidable Aunt Ruth, while Ian McNeice is back to play Bert Large, with Joe Absolom as his son Al. Series 9 guest stars include Danny Huston (Yellowstone, American Horror Story, Succession),Conleth Hill (Game of Thrones), Tom Conti (Reuben, Reuben) and the return of Martin Clunes’ Men Behaving Badly co-star Caroline Quentin. (New episodes on consecutive Thursdays)

Monday, October 7, 2019

MISS FISHER’S MURDER MYSTERIES, Series 3 (Streaming Exclusive)

In this final season, this stylish and sexy period mystery stars Essie Davis (The Babadook) as Phryne Fisher, a thoroughly modern woman operating in a mostly male world. Set in 1920s Melbourne, the series follows the glamorous lady detective as she goes about her work with a pistol close at hand and, more often than not, a male admirer even closer. Coming in 2020, Miss Fisher returns in special feature-length mystery, MISS FISHER & THE CRYPT OF TEARS. (8 EPS, 2015)

MOUNT PLEASANT, Series 1 (Exclusive U.S. Premiere)

This dramedy depicts the lives of a tightly knit family in Manchester, including their everyday struggles and hurdles. Starring Sally Lindsay (Coronation Street, Scott & Bailey), Daniel Ryan (Black Sea) and Pauline Collins (Upstairs Downstairs). (8 EPS, 2011)

Thursday, October 10, 2019

DOC MARTIN, Series 9, Episode 3 (Exclusive U.S., Canada and Mexico Premiere)

*This new episode premieres the day after its first-time airing in the UK

Monday, October 14, 2019

THE PROMISED LIFE (Exclusive U.S. Premiere, Foreign-Language, La Vita Promessa)

This series captures the epic story of one of the many Sicilian families during the greatest modern migratory movements in recent history. Carmela Carrizzo (Luisa Rainieri,Letters to Juliet), a beautiful and courageous 30-year-old woman, and her husband Salvatore (Marco Foschi,Chemical Hunger, The Sea Purple) farm the land whose “capeddu”, or owner, is the unscrupulous Spanò. This marks the start of a series of tragic events that engulf Carmela as she attempts to find redemption, first in Italy and then in New York: a courageous mother ready to fight to obtain the promised life for herself and her family. The show also stars Cristiano Caccamo (Il paradiso delle signore, My Big Gay Italian Wedding.) (8 EPS, 2018)

THE TIME OF OUR LIVES, Series 2 (Exclusive U.S. Premiere)

This compelling series starring Claudia Karvan (Newton’s Law, Love My Way, The Secret Life of Us), Shane Jacobson (Jack Irish) and William McInnes (Blue Heelers) follows the lives of an Australian extended family in inner-city Melbourne through a variety of ups and downs. Aged in their thirties and forties, the characters are occupied with career advancement, home ownership, child-rearing and relationship dynamics. (8 EPS, 2014)

Thursday, October 17, 2019

DOC MARTIN, Series 9, Episode 4 (Exclusive U.S., Canada and Mexico Premiere)

*This new episode premieres the day after its first-time airing in the UK

Monday, October 21, 2019

MOUNT PLEASANT, Series 2 (Exclusive U.S. Premiere)

This dramedy depicts the lives of a tightly knit family in Manchester, including their everyday struggles and hurdles. Starring Sally Lindsay (Coronation Street, Scott & Bailey),Daniel Ryan (Black Sea) and Robson Green (Touching Evil, Reckless). (10 EPS, 2012)

NO TEARS

This gripping award-winning legal drama series is based on the true story about a group of women in Ireland whose lives were thrown into chaos when they discover they have been infected with hepatitis C during childbirth from a contaminated blood product, and their fiercely fought battle in the 1990s against the authorities. It features a stunning performance from Academy Award-winning actress Brenda Fricker (My Left Foot, Veronica Guerin) as a no-nonsense Irish farmer’s wife whose death finally brings recognition and victory for these women, and Maria Doyle Kennedy (The Tudors, The Commitments), portrays a young mother from Dublin who becomes one of the founding members of a campaign group which wants to know what happened and who was to blame. (4 EPS, 2002)

Thursday, October 24, 2019

DOC MARTIN, Series 9, Episode 5 (Exclusive U.S., Canada and Mexico Premiere)

*This new episode premieres the day after its first-time airing in the UK

One of the most popular UK series worldwide returns with eight new episodes. BAFTA winner Martin Clunes (Manhunt, Arthur & George, Men Behaving Badly) returns in his uproarious lead performance as Dr. Martin Ellingham, a tactless, self-centered, and grumpy doctor in the charming town of Portwenn in Cornwall, where he clashes with the village's quirky inhabitants. Caroline Catz plays Doc Martin's wife, Louisa Ellingham, who has resigned from her job as headmistress at the local school to pursue a new career in child counselling. Returning to this ninth series, Dame Eileen Atkins plays Doc Martin's formidable Aunt Ruth, while Ian McNeice is back to play Bert Large, with Joe Absolom as his son Al. Series 9 guest stars include Danny Huston (Yellowstone, American Horror Story, Succession),Conleth Hill (Game of Thrones), Tom Conti (Reuben, Reuben) and the return of Martin Clunes' Men Behaving Badly co-star Caroline Quentin.

Monday, October 28, 2019

AGATHA RAISIN & THE HAUNTED HOUSE (third series premiere, Acorn TV Original)

This Halloween-themed special is the third series premiere of the popular Acorn TV Original mystery series starring Emmy®-nominated actress Ashley Jensen (Catastrophe, Extras, Ugly Betty) and based on MC Beaton’s best-selling novels. The series follows Raisin, a London PR whizz turned amateur sleuth, who becomes entangled in mischief, mayhem, and murder when she opts for early retirement in a small village in the Cotswolds. Drawn into various mysteries, Agatha attempts to solve the crimes… often in rather unorthodox and amusing ways. In Series 3, Agatha Raisin is on the verge of a new era; reconciled with James Lacey and launching her own detective agency. However, when the agency fails to attract any clients, James suggests they investigate a legendary haunted house as the perfect opportunity to drum up business. No one was expecting their first case to be quite so spooky. More new Series 3 mysteries coming in early 2020. (TV SPECIAL)

MYTHOS I

In this inspiring, engaging lecture series, one of the most influential thinkers of our time sums up his life’s work. Mythology scholar Joseph Campbell spent his life learning the "one great story" of humanity. In his final years, he gave a remarkable series of talks exploring all he had learned about myths, symbols, spiritual journeys, and more. Hosted by Oscar-winner Susan Sarandon, each lecture is an invitation to sit at the feet of a master storyteller. (5 EPS, 1985)

Thursday, October 31, 2019

DOC MARTIN, Series 9, Episode 6 (Exclusive U.S., Canada and Mexico Premiere)

*This new episode premieres the day after its first-time airing in the UK

