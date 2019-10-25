ACORN TV Announces November Slate - Slings & Arrows, The Good Karma Hospital, Balthazar, Mount Pleasant

Acorn TV in November delivers a wealth of meaty dramas, mouthwatering mysteries and appetizing comedies to get Americans through Thanksgiving weekend and all year round. AMC Networks’ leading streaming service for Britain and Beyond has a wide range of for the offering:

MOUNT PLEASANT, Series 1 and 2 (Exclusive U.S. Premiere)

This long-running UK dramedy hit, which originally aired on Sky, depicts the lives of a tightly knit family in Manchester, including their everyday struggles and hurdles. Starring Sally Lindsay (Coronation Street, Scott & Bailey), Daniel Ryan (Black Sea), Ainsley Howard (Mum & Dad, The Village), Neil Fitzmaurice (Going Off Big Time), as well as Pauline Collins (season 1 only) (Upstairs Downstairs) and Robson Green (season 2 only) (Touching Evil, Reckless). (Season 1- 8 EPS, 2011; Season 2- 10 EPS, 2012)

SLINGS & ARROWS, Season 1 (U.S. Exclusive)

This universally adored, cult-favorite series chronicles the backstage shenanigans of a troubled theater company as they embark on a production of Hamlet at a Shakespeare festival. Paul Gross (Due South) stars as washed-up actor Geoffrey Tennant, who returns to the New Burbage Theatre - the site of his acting triumph and his career-ending meltdown - to assume the artistic directorship after the sudden death of his mentor, Oliver Welles. The series also stars Rachel McAdams (Wedding Crashers, The Notebook), Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Ms. Maisel), Stephen Ouimette (Mentors), and Mark McKinney (Kids in the Hall, Superstore), who is also the co-creator/co-writer. The series was nominated for 50 awards in three seasons and won 22 awards for acting, writing, direction and more. Season 2 and 3 will be added in coming weeks. (6 EPS, 2003)

DOC MARTIN, Series 9, Episode 7 (Exclusive U.S., Canada and Mexico Premiere)

*This new episode premieres the day after its first-time airing in the UK

One of the most popular UK series worldwide returns with eight new episodes. BAFTA winner Martin Clunes (Manhunt, Arthur & George, Men Behaving Badly) returns in his uproarious lead performance as Dr. Martin Ellingham, a tactless, self-centered, and grumpy doctor in the charming town of Portwenn in Cornwall, where he clashes with the village's quirky inhabitants. Returning to this ninth series, Caroline Catz (Murder in Suburbia, DCI Banks) plays Doc Martin’s wife, Dame Eileen Atkins plays Doc Martin’s formidable Aunt Ruth, while Ian McNeice is back to play Bert Large, with Joe Absolom as his son Al. Series 9 guest stars include Danny Huston (Yellowstone, American Horror Story, Succession),Conleth Hill (Game of Thrones), Tom Conti (Reuben, Reuben) and the return of Martin Clunes’ Men Behaving Badly co-star Caroline Quentin. (New episodes on consecutive Thursdays)

THE GOOD KARMA HOSPITAL, Series 3 (U.S. Exclusive)

For the third season of this heartwarming hit medical drama, The Good Karma Hospital located in a colorful coastal town in southern India is busy as ever, with several big new arrivals causing a stir. The team faces their most shocking case yet when one of their own nursing team survives a violent attack. Dr. Ruby Walker (Amrita Acharia,Game of Thrones), faces a tricky dilemma over where her home lies – with her newly-found Indian family, or at the bustling hospital. It’s complicated further by her simmering relationship with Dr. Gabriel Varma (James Floyd,My Brother the Devil). Series 3 also introduces us to a visiting Brit, Ted Dalrymple, an older man on a mission to find a love from his past. The series goes to darker places than ever before, but it is through the bonds of family and friendship – rekindled and strengthened over the series – that the team weather their biggest challenges yet. The series’ cast also includes Amanda Redman (New Tricks) and Neil Morrissey (Striking Out, The Night Manager). (6 EPS, 2019)

WHITE TEETH (Series)

This epic, sparkling comedy series -- adapted from the award-winning novel by Zadie Smith -- tells the story of three families living in Willesden, northwest London. Their lives, past and present, are woven together with comedy and flair over three decades in the melting pot of modern Britain. The series stars Om Puri (The Hundred-Foot Journey, East is East), Phil Davis (Vera Drake, Bleak House), Naomie Harris (28 Days Later, Moonlight) and Archie Panjabi (The Good Wife). (4 EPS, 2002)

DOC MARTIN, Series 9, Episode 8 – SEASON FINALE (Exclusive U.S., Canada and Mexico Premiere)

MOUNT PLEASANT, Series 3 (Exclusive U.S. Premiere)

This long-running dramedy hit, which originally aired on Sky, depicts the lives of a tightly knit family in Manchester, including their everyday struggles and hurdles. Starring Sally Lindsay (Coronation Street, Scott & Bailey), Daniel Ryan (Black Sea), Ainsley Howard (Mum & Dad, The Village), and Neil Fitzmaurice (Going Off Big Time). (8 EPS, 2013)

RELATIVE STRANGERS (Series)

This Irish drama series stars Academy Award-winning actress Brenda Fricker (My Left Foot, A Time to Kill) as an Irish nurse and happily married wife of 24 years living in Germany with her two bright teenage kids, whose life changes forever when her husband dies tragically. Maureen learns many new things about him, including his debts - and a second wife and family in Dublin. She travels there to meet the other family, only to find out they have troubles of their own. Furious and deeply hurt by her husband's betrayal, Maureen puts aside her own dark and raw emotions to confront the final issue one she can hardly bear: the second wife’s son has leukemia and because of his rare blood type, needs help from her own children to survive. Directed by Giles Foster (The Lilac Bus), this series earned two Irish Film and Television Awards nominations: Best Television Drama and Best Leading Performance for Brenda Fricker. Also starring Adrian Dunbar (Line of Duty, Blood). (4 EPS, 1999)

BALTHAZAR, Series 1 (Foreign Language, Exclusive U.S. Premiere)

This French crime thriller, one of the top ten highest-rated French dramas of 2018, introduces a forensic pathologist with an unusual talent – the brilliant yet exasperating Raphaël Balthazar (Tomer Sisley, Messiah, Philharmonia, The Heir Apparent: Largo Winch), who can make the dead speak like no one else. New police commander Hélène Bach (Hélène de Fougerolles, Le Secret d’Elise, The Beach, VA Savoir) must learn to collaborate with Raphaël on a series of complex murder cases. This series, distributed by ITV Studios, also stars Yanig Samot (The French Kissers). (6 EPS, 2018)

SLINGS & ARROWS, Season 2 (U.S. Exclusive)

This universally adored, cult-favorite series chronicles the backstage shenanigans of a troubled theater company as they embark on a production of Macbeth at a Shakespeare festival. Paul Gross (Due South) returns as washed-up actor and artistic director Geoffrey Tennant. The series also stars Stephen Ouimette (Mentors), Colm Feore (Chicago), and Mark McKinney (Kids in the Hall, Superstore), who is also the co-creator/co-writer. The series was nominated for 50 awards in three seasons and won 22 awards for acting, writing, direction and more. (6 EPS, 2005)

ANNER HOUSE (Movie)

Set in Cape Town and based on a short story by Maeve Binchy, Anner House is a romantic drama of dreams and aspirations that follows Ruth (Flora Montgomery, A Very English Scandal) and Neil (Liam Cunningham, Game of Thrones), Irish emigrants who struggle to deal with their pasts as they make life-changing decisions about their futures. (90 min., 2007)

AN ACCIDENTAL SOLDIER (Movie)

In this award-nominated WWI drama, a shy 35-year-old Australian soldier (Dan Spielman, The Hunter) flees the carnage of the Western Front and finds refuge with a French woman (Marie Bunel, The Chorus) in a remote farmhouse. This Australian film -- based on the novel Silent Parts by John Charalambous-- is a tender, gripping love story between two people who find passion, in all its joy and hurt, at an age when they thought love has passed them by. (90 min., 2013)

December 1: Midsomer Murders, Series 21 (series no longer on Netflix), latest episodes of this British TV institution including guest star Olivia Colman

December 16: Slings & Arrows, Series 3, acclaimed series about a troubled theater company

