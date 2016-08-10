AccuWeather Takes Users into the Storm with Immersive 360 Video

AccuWeather’s continued video content leadership and use of 360 videos during severe weather results in record-setting growth.

AccuWeather Global Weather Center – August 10,2016– AccuWeather, the global leader in weather information and digital media, has responded to consumer demand for leading-edge weather video with the introduction of immersive 360-degree videos for breaking weather news. This interactive new content and many additional innovations have led to a 400% increase in average monthly video views across AccuWeather’s digital properties, including web, mobile web, mobile apps, and OTT platforms.

"Our audience relies on AccuWeather as the leading source of innovative weather video, evidenced by record-setting growth in our video engagement," said Trish Mikita, VP of Digital Media Strategy for AccuWeather. "AccuWeather’s industry-leading 360 videos bring our audience closer to breaking weather news, and our users have responded by making them some of AccuWeather’s most popular videos across digital platforms.”

AccuWeather is the fastest-growing destination for 24/7 weather video content with Superior Accuracy™ across local, regional, and national forecasts, breaking weather news, on-the-scene coverage, and user-generated content (UGC). Categories include top trending videos, weather news, storm chaser footage, extreme weather updates, weather and health, and much more.

360 videos for severe weather events are the newest addition to AccuWeather’s expansive portfolio of more than 500 original videos each day. AccuWeather is a leading innovator in using 360 video for breaking news events, including tornadoes and blizzards. The immersive videos give AccuWeather viewers a unique insider perspective on weather events that are interesting, engaging, and educational.

AccuWeather’s extreme weather meteorologist Reed Timmer, captured an extreme close-up of an EF-2 tornado in Wray, Colorado in 360 format, which quickly went viral in May 2016. Footage from the event garnered over 16 million views across YouTube and social networks. See AccuWeather’s 360 video of the Wray, Colorado tornado here.

AccuWeather videos can be seen on AccuWeather.com web and mobile sites, as well as on award-winning AccuWeather apps, all-new AppleTV app, and AccuWeather Network.

