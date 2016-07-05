AccuWeather Network Continues Expansion with New State-of-the-Art Broadcast Studio and Production Capabilities

24/7 HD “All Weather, All the Time” AccuWeather Network bolsters weather news and information broadcasting capabilities at AccuWeather Global Headquarters in State College, PA.

AccuWeather Global Weather Center– July 5,2016– AccuWeather, the global leader in weather information and digital media, today announced the completion of its new state-of-the-art broadcast production studio. The addition of the technologically-advanced studio and capabilities further strengthen AccuWeather’s 24/7 breaking weather information and updates viewed nationally on the AccuWeather Network, in addition to weather videos produced and distributed worldwide on AccuWeather.com and award-winning AccuWeather apps.

Engaging new broadcast features include the AccuWeather Interactive Desk – a unique, interactive tablescreen display that allows broadcasters to quickly and effectively present weather information and updates with Superior Accuracy™ through the use of appealing graphic displays, detailed maps, and drawing tools – in addition to expansive nine-panel display presentation.

“The launch of the new studio is a great step toward enhancing the only All Weather, All the Time HD weather source that offers the Superior Accuracy™ for which AccuWeather is known,” Barry Lee Myers, CEO of AccuWeather said. “We look forward to another year of continued expansion for AccuWeather Network, meeting consumer demand with the best state-of-the-art capabilities and industry-leading content focused on what viewers need from their TV weather source.”

The new studio also includes AccuWeather’s proprietary Storyteller Interactive Touchscreen Solution - the only complete, fully interactive touchscreen solution for all aspects of the broadcast presentation. As a global leader in digital media, developing award-winning apps and partnering with major manufacturers of mobile devices, AccuWeather serves over 1.5 billion people worldwide every day. AccuWeather has applied this global digital leadership and expertise to developed StoryTeller, connecting with today’s digital-savvy viewers through the most personalized, engaging presentations for immediate on-air impact.

AccuWeather’s new control room incorporates advanced technical capabilities designed to provide maximum scalability and flexibility, delivering comprehensive weather updates to viewers. Expanded use of industry-leading equipment, including Ross video and Wheatstone audio boards, reinforces AccuWeather’s leadership in all aspects of weather video presentations.

The AccuWeather Network is the only "All Weather, All the Time" HD source for 24/7 weather content, providing millions of households with the smarter choice in weather programming without needless distractions. The AccuWeather Network focuses on local weather and also features national and regional weather of interest provided in context, reporting on top weather news while applying it to peoples' lives. Backed by the expertise of over 90 meteorologists with a combined 1,300 years of forecasting experience, AccuWeather is the leader in global weather forecasting.

To learn more about the 24/7 AccuWeather Network, visit http://getaccuweather.tv. AccuWeather information, videos, and updates remain available globally at www.AccuWeather.com web and mobile web sites and on award-winning AccuWeather mobile apps.

About AccuWeather, Inc. and AccuWeather.com

Every day over 1.5 billion people worldwide rely on AccuWeather to help them plan their lives, protect their businesses, and get more from their day. AccuWeather provides hourly and Minute by Minute™ forecasts with Superior Accuracy™ with customized content and engaging video presentations available on smart phones, tablets, free wired and mobile Internet sites via AccuWeather.com, connected TVs, and Internet appliances, as well as via radio, television, newspapers and the new AccuWeather Network cable channel. Established in 1962 by Founder, President, and Chairman Dr. Joel N. Myers – a Fellow of the American Meteorological Society who was recognized as one of the top entrepreneurs in American history by Entrepreneur Magazine’s Encyclopedia of Entrepreneurs – AccuWeather also delivers a wide range of highly-customized enterprise solutions to media, business, government, and institutions, as well as news, weather content, and video for more than 180,000 third-party websites. AccuWeather’s CEO, Barry Lee Myers, is an award winning leader in global weather information issues and one of the world’s most recognized advocates for cooperative relationships between government weather agencies and the weather industry. He is a leader in the digital weather information space.

Visit www.AccuWeather.com for additional information.