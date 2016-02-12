AccuWeather Network Appoints Sarah Katt, Vice President of Network Product Development & Operations

Katt’s vast leadership experience in broadcast strategy and operations, most recently with Verizon Fios, will benefit the 24/7 “All Weather, All the Time” cable weather provider’s continued expansion and innovation.

AccuWeather Global Weather Center – February 11, 2016 – AccuWeather, the global leader in weather information and digital media, today announced it has appointed Sarah Katt as Vice President of Product Development and Operations for the AccuWeather Network. Reporting directly to John Dokes, General Manager of the AccuWeather Network and Chief Marketing Officer of AccuWeather, Sarah brings years of broadcast industry experience to AccuWeather, successfully leading strategy development teams across video distribution platforms and products.

Most recently, Sarah worked with Verizon Communications, overseeing their multi-platform video distribution strategy. She was instrumental in the successful launch of Fios1 Networks and managed the project as it continued to grow and develop. Sarah has also served in several multi-platform video leadership roles with CBS News.

“As Vice President of Product Development and Operations, Sarah Katt will be instrumental in maintaining the momentum of the AccuWeather Network in providing unparalleled weather coverage, information, and updates with Superior AccuracyTM to viewers,” said Dokes. “Through the Network team’s vast experience and industry expertise, we will continue to enhance and expand unique ‘All Weather, All the Time’ programming that viewers rely on from AccuWeather.”

“It is an exciting time to join the AccuWeather Network team with ground-breaking new levels of growth and innovation,” said Katt. “The AccuWeather Network is uniquely positioned to dominate the linear cable weather news and information market. I look forward to leading product development and operations as we continue to expand our audience.”

The AccuWeather Network team has recently enhanced the viewer experience with the addition of patented AccuWeather MinuteCast® forecasts and increased local and regional programming. AccuWeather’s MinuteCast has revolutionized the weather, providing minute-by-minute forecast updates including precipitation type, intensity, and start and end times for the top local landmarks. Enhanced programming includes additional live breaking weather videos, detailed regional forecast videos, and even more weather forecast data including: RealFeel® temperature, hourly temperature and precipitation, wind speed and direction, humidity, visibility, UV index, 5-Day forecast, animated radar and more.

AccuWeather continues to expand its 24/7 broadcast capabilities through the all-new state of the art production studio now under development at AccuWeather Global Headquarters in State College, Pennsylvania. With the planned addition of significant new technology and unique interactive features in the coming months, the AccuWeather Network is poised to deliver the most engaging and distinct all-weather news and information presentation with Superior Accuracy available to viewers.

The AccuWeather Network is the All Weather, All the Time HD source for 24/7 weather content, providing millions of households with the smarter choice in weather programming without needless distractions. The AccuWeather Network focuses on local weather and also features national and regional weather of interest provided in context, reporting on top weather news while applying it to people’s lives.

To learn more about the 24/7 AccuWeather Network, visit http://getaccuweather.tv. AccuWeather information, videos, and updates remain available globally at www.AccuWeather.com web and mobile web sites.

About AccuWeather, Inc. and AccuWeather.com

Every day over 1.5 billion people worldwide rely on AccuWeather to help them plan their lives, protect their businesses, and get more from their day. AccuWeather provides hourly and Minute by Minute™ forecasts with Superior Accuracy™ with customized content and engaging video presentations available on smart phones, tablets, free wired and mobile Internet sites via AccuWeather.com, connected TVs, and Internet appliances, as well as via radio, television, newspapers and the new AccuWeather Network cable channel. Established in 1962 by Founder, President, and Chairman Dr. Joel N. Myers – a Fellow of the American Meteorological Society who was recognized as one of the top entrepreneurs in American history by Entrepreneur Magazine’s Encyclopedia of Entrepreneurs – AccuWeather also delivers a wide range of highly-customized enterprise solutions to media, business, government, and institutions, as well as news, weather content, and video for more than 180,000 third-party websites. AccuWeather’s CEO, Barry Lee Myers, is an award winning leader in global weather information issues and one of the world’s most recognized advocates for cooperative relationships between government weather agencies and the weather industry. He is a leader in the digital weather information space.

