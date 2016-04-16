AccuWeather Launches Future Radar on Award-Winning iOS App

New Future Radar provides forecast with Superior Accuracy in appealing, interactive map view designed exclusively for mobile users.

AccuWeather Global Weather Center – April 15, 2016 – AccuWeather, the global leader in weather information and digital media, today announced the launch of Future Radar available on its award-winning AccuWeather iOS app for U.S. users. AccuWeather’s Future Radar provides the most accurate, localized updates on the movement and path of storms in a highly engaging visual map view. iOS app users can now quickly and easily access detailed precipitation radar in the future to help them plan ahead and stay safe.

Future Radar significantly expands AccuWeather’s advanced weather map features by providing detailed, interactive forecasts on the progression and intensity of rain, snow, and ice, for the next two hours. By accessing maps, users can instantly see oncoming storms – through the use of vibrant colors, movement, and timeframe animation – in a modern, intuitive interface. The interactive maps also give users the ability to pan, zoom, and view the future movement and intensity of precipitation anywhere in the country.

AccuWeather’s Future Radar is free to users on the AccuWeather iOS app, located in the map section. They are accessible by simply tapping the “View Map” icon option in the top left or bottom right of the home screen and select between “Past” and “Future” Radar views. Users can also instantly access Future Radar for their location by swiping right on the AccuWeather iOS app home screen.

“AccuWeather provides the most advanced, detailed local weather information with Superior Accuracy™,” said Steven Smith, President of Digital Media at AccuWeather. “New Future Radar expands AccuWeather’s unique, interactive weather experience in an appealing radar map view specially designed for mobile users, personalizing the weather so people can improve their lives.”



Throughout 54 years of meteorological scientific leadership, AccuWeather has led in global weather innovation, as the first to introduce AccuWeather MinuteCast®, AccUcast™, RealFeel® Temperature, Day By Day 90-Day Forecast, and much more.

AccUcast is an exciting, interactive crowdsourcing feature available in the AccuWeather iOS app where users can share local weather updates. With AccUcast, users can report local weather conditions, in addition to hazards like damaging winds, slippery roads, flooding, and reduced visibility, sharing their updates with others. AccuWeather’s exclusive crowdsourcing tool also presents current weather conditions submitted by users in an interactive global animation map display.

AccuWeather’s free AccuWeather iOS app also features AccuWeather MinuteCast, providing patented minute-by-minute precipitation forecasts for the next two hours, hyper-localized to each user’s exact street address or GPS location. MinuteCast provides more minutes and more locations worldwide than any other weather source.

Download the AccuWeather iOS App in the App Store.

