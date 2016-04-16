AccuWeather Launches Exclusive Day By Day 90-Day Forecast on AccuWeather.com, Helping People Plan Further in Advance than Ever Before

AccuWeather’s detailed daily forecast provides weather trends to plan ahead, perfect for upcoming summer events and activities.

AccuWeather Global Weather Center – April 11, 2016 – AccuWeather, the global leader in weather information and digital media, today announced its launch of the Day By Day 90-Day Forecast now available on AccuWeather.com desktop and mobile websites, providing users with the most advanced notice and detailed information on local weather conditions. AccuWeather’s new industry-leading forecast provides 90 days of daily forecasts, a valuable tool for planning the best time of the season for road trips, vacations, and outdoor activities, letting users follow the forecast and make more detailed plans as the date approaches.

The AccuWeather Day By Day 90-Day Forecast will allow users to better plan their days by providing the most comprehensive look at long-range weather trends, extending beyond AccuWeather’s unique and highly used Day By Day 45-Day Forecast. Continuous updates will further inform the forecast as the day for a planned event or gathering draws closer. The forecast is free and available to the public on AccuWeather.com desktop and mobile websites, providing the most advanced, detailed local weather forecast available worldwide with Superior Accuracy™.

AccuWeather’s Day By Day 90-Day Forecast leverages the power of AccuWeather’s proprietary global weather data sources and complex modeling, backed by intellectual property and patents. The forecast includes high and low temperatures, patented AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperature, sky conditions, precipitation, wind speed and direction, rain, snow and ice amounts, thunderstorm probability, cloud cover, and UV index. Also included are the sun and moon rise and set times, and historical high and low temperature information for each date.

“AccuWeather continues to be a pioneer in providing users with industry-leading weather innovation, helping them to better plan their lives and stay safe,” said Steven Smith, President of Digital Media at AccuWeather. “Every day, we challenge ourselves to provide our users with the world’s best and most impactful forecasts available worldwide. Driven by customer demand, the Day By Day 90-Day Forecast was developed to provide our users the same intuitive trend tool they rely on with AccuWeather’s Day By Day 45-Day Forecast, now showing expected weather conditions three months in advance.”

Trends and extremes are among the features that make AccuWeather’s Day By Day 90-Day Forecast valuable to users. For example, when will the weather turn to extreme cold or extreme warmth in my area? What will it be like when I go on vacation? When should I plan future travel, when it will be colder or warmer than usual?

Throughout 54 years of meteorological scientific leadership, AccuWeather has led in global weather innovation, first to introduce AccuWeather MinuteCast®, RealFeel®, Day By Day 45-Day Forecast, and much more. The new Day By Day 90-Day Forecast provides users with the most comprehensive weather information available in clear, actionable, and tailored presentations to help users plan three months ahead.

The Day By Day 90-Day Forecast was developed specifically for consumer use. For more comprehensive long-range forecasts tailored to specific needs, businesses and government agencies can turn to AccuWeather's Enterprise Solutions - the commercial weather services division of AccuWeather. Serving over 240 of Fortune 500 companies and thousands more, AccuWeather Enterprise Solutions delivers mission-critical weather-driven enterprise solutions to assist businesses, government, media, and institutions, protecting people, property, and profits worldwide. AccuWeather enterprise products and services include the most accurate, site-specific and customized severe weather warnings, short-and long-range forecasts, legal forensics, and weather-triggered analytics, providing actionable insights from the world’s largest weather company.

About AccuWeather, Inc. and AccuWeather.com

Every day over 1.5 billion people worldwide rely on AccuWeather to help them plan their lives, protect their businesses, and get more from their day. AccuWeather provides hourly and Minute by Minute™ forecasts with Superior Accuracy™ with customized content and engaging video presentations available on smartphones, tablets, free wired and mobile Internet sites, connected TVs, and Internet appliances, as well as via radio, television, and newspapers. Established in 1962 by Founder, President, and Chairman Dr. Joel N. Myers – a Fellow of the American Meteorological Society who was recognized as one of the top entrepreneurs in American history by Entrepreneur Magazine’s Encyclopedia of Entrepreneurs – AccuWeather also delivers a wide range of highly-customized enterprise solutions to media, business, government, and institutions, as well as news, weather content, and video for more than 180,000 third-party websites. AccuWeather’s CEO, Barry Lee Myers, is an award winning leader in global weather information issues and one of the world’s most recognized advocates for cooperative relationships between government weather agencies and the weather industry. He is a leader in the digital weather information space.

Visit www.AccuWeather.com for additional information.