AccuWeather Debuts StormDirector+, All-New Weather System for Broadcasting, at 2016 National Association of Broadcasters Show

See how StormDirector+ provides the most complete, fully-customizable local weather presentations with Superior Accuracy at AccuWeather booth #SL6010.

AccuWeather Global Headquarters - April 19, 2016 - AccuWeather, the global leader in weather information and digital media, announces the launch of StormDirector+™, the all-new weather system that provides the most interactive, customizable, and complete local weather presentations with Superior Accuracy™ to television stations. AccuWeather demonstrates StormDirector+ live at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show through April 21, 2016 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV – AccuWeather booth #SL6010.

StormDirector+ provides a network-quality solution that uniquely transforms weather presentations to take stations above the competition and dominate in their market. Its intuitive, user-friendly interface and time-saving workflow tools make it fast and easy to customize each broadcast presentation, complimenting a station’s branded look and feel, for complete local weather coverage first and fast.

Developed by the most knowledgeable minds and leaders in the industry, StormDirector+ was built for meteorologists by meteorologists. Quickly and easily create customized local weather forecasts using mapping with radar, satellite, severe weather watches and warnings, comprehensive model data, health indices, social media, hourly and extended forecasts, and much more, in an engaging presentation that will connect with viewers.

StormDirector+ harnesses the power of AccuWeather’s Superior Accuracy and superior technology. Recognized as the most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings in the world, AccuWeather saves lives and protects property. Over the years, AccuWeather has saved tens of thousands of lives and tens of billions of dollars for companies. AccuWeather serves over 240 of the Fortune 500 companies, as well as thousands of other businesses worldwide, and 1,900 radio and television stations and newspapers – clients and partners trust AccuWeather’s Superior Accuracy.

“We are excited to demonstrate the revolutionary capabilities of StormDirector+ live at NAB, providing television stations with the most complete, interactive, and affordable weather solution,” said Ryan Ayres, Vice President of Display Systems and Services at AccuWeather. “StormDirector+ provides the streamlined speed, flexibility, and level of customization that stations are looking for, without any unneeded features or complexity.”

StormDirector+ has unique capabilities to get local, regional, and national breaking weather news on the air in an instant, including exclusive AccuWeather Advanced Warnings™ for more localized, advanced notice of impending severe weather, AccuWeather Future Radar to present an advanced, visually appealing radar forecast view, and AccuWeather’s patented MinuteCast® with minute-by-minute hyper-local precipitation forecasts for exact street addresses or GPS locations available to Audience Building Partnership stations.

Additionally, unlike systems with satellite delivery, StormDirector+ depends on reliable cloud-based solutions for when severe weather occurs. It is the only weather system built to run on a green screen, video wall, or touch screen.

Available as a stand-alone weather system, StormDirector+ is also fully compatible with the revolutionary StoryTeller® Interactive Touchscreen Solution, seamlessly integrating with the complete, interactive touchscreen solution for every aspect of a station’s news, sports, and weather presentations. Go beyond weather coverage to utilize StormDirector+ within StoryTeller and take advantage of the interactive, customizable, and engaging content available to cover breaking news, live polling, social media, elections, traffic, and more. Through significant innovations announced at NAB 2016, StoryTeller makes your news presentations faster, easier, and more effective than ever before.

StormDirector+ will be demonstrated live in StoryTeller by AccuWeather at NAB 2016 AccuWeather Booth #SL6010. To learn more or to schedule executive interviews during the show, contact Justin Roberti at 814-235-8756 or Justin.Roberti@AccuWeather.com.

About AccuWeather, Inc. and AccuWeather.com

Every day over 1.5 billion people worldwide rely on AccuWeather to help them plan their lives, protect their businesses, and get more from their day. AccuWeather provides hourly and Minute by Minute™ forecasts with Superior Accuracy™ with customized content and engaging video presentations available on smart phones, tablets, free wired and mobile Internet sites via AccuWeather.com, connected TVs, and Internet appliances, as well as via radio, television, newspapers and the new AccuWeather Network cable channel. Established in 1962 by Founder, President, and Chairman Dr. Joel N. Myers - a Fellow of the American Meteorological Society who was recognized as one of the top entrepreneurs in American history by Entrepreneur Magazine's Encyclopedia of Entrepreneurs - AccuWeather also delivers a wide range of highly-customized enterprise solutions to media, business, government, and institutions, as well as news, weather content, and video for more than 180,000 third-party websites. AccuWeather's CEO, Barry Lee Myers, is an award winning leader in global weather information issues and one of the world's most recognized advocates for cooperative relationships between government weather agencies and the weather industry. He is a leader in the digital weather information space.

Visit www.AccuWeather.com for additional information.