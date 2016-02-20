AccuWeather Announces StormDirector+, New Weather System to be Unveiled at 2016 National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show

StormDirector+ by AccuWeather provides the most interactive, customizable, and complete weather solution to transform broadcast weather presentations.

AccuWeather Global Headquarters - February 18, 2016 -- AccuWeather, the global leader in weather information and digital media, announces the launch of StormDirector+, the all-new weather system that provides the most interactive, customizable, and complete weather presentations to television stations worldwide. The transformational, turnkey weather presentation system will be showcased during live demonstrations at the 2016 NAB Show April 18-21 in Las Vegas, NV in AccuWeather Booth #SL6010.

Direct local, regional, and national weather coverage on-air first and fast with StormDirector+… plus much more! Quickly and easily create customized local weather forecasts using mapping with radar, satellite, severe weather watches and warnings, comprehensive model data, health indices, hourly and extended forecasts and more, in an engaging presentation that will connect with the audience. Seamlessly integrated with Baron’s radar and severe weather products for breaking storm coverage, weather alerts, and updates, StormDirector+ offers broadcasters the next level of real-time storm tracking and weather graphics to best inform, attract, and engage viewers.

Also, set weather coverage apart from the competition and provide forecasts that matter most to your audience with AccuWeather’s patented MinuteCast®, the world’s only minute-by-minute hyper-local precipitation forecast for an exact street or GPS location, available in StormDirector+ to Audience Building Partnership stations.

StormDirector+ provides an easy to use, affordable network-quality solution that transforms weather presentations. Its intuitive, user-friendly interface makes it easy for anyone to customize and present the most engaging local weather presentations, complimenting a stations’ branded look and feel.



“With other companies being broken up into parts and pieces, AccuWeather remains the one constant and quality leader in the weather field globally,” stated Dr. Joel N. Myers, Founder, President, and Chairman of AccuWeather. “Television stations are looking for the complete weather solution from a company they can trust. AccuWeather is the world’s most accurate, best known, largest, and most successful weather content and distribution company, with the same stable family ownership group for over 50 years. They can rely on StormDirector+ by AccuWeather.”

Available as a stand-alone turnkey weather system, StormDirector+ is also fully compatible with the revolutionary StoryTeller Interactive Touchscreen Solution, seamlessly integrating with the complete, interactive touchscreen solution for the entire news presentation. Utilize StormDirector+ within StoryTeller by AccuWeather to cover breaking news, live polling, social media, elections, traffic, and much more.

See how StoryTeller can makes your news presentations faster, easier, and more effective than ever before at NAB 2016.



“We are excited to present StormDirector+ at NAB 2016, an exceptional and truly affordable new weather solution for television stations,” said Ryan Ayres, Vice President of Display Systems and Services at AccuWeather. “We hope that stations will see us during the NAB show to demo this transformational new system first-hand, as well as learn about additional new innovations and announcements planned for the show.”

About AccuWeather, Inc. and AccuWeather.com

Every day over 1.5 billion people worldwide rely on AccuWeather to help them plan their lives, protect their businesses, and get more from their day. AccuWeather provides hourly and Minute by Minute™ forecasts with Superior Accuracy™ with customized content and engaging video presentations available on smart phones, tablets, free wired and mobile Internet sites via AccuWeather.com, connected TVs, and Internet appliances, as well as via radio, television, newspapers and the new AccuWeather Network cable channel. Established in 1962 by Founder, President, and Chairman Dr. Joel N. Myers - a Fellow of the American Meteorological Society who was recognized as one of the top entrepreneurs in American history by Entrepreneur Magazine's Encyclopedia of Entrepreneurs - AccuWeather also delivers a wide range of highly-customized enterprise solutions to media, business, government, and institutions, as well as news, weather content, and video for more than 180,000 third-party websites. AccuWeather's CEO, Barry Lee Myers, is an award winning leader in global weather information issues and one of the world's most recognized advocates for cooperative relationships between government weather agencies and the weather industry. He is a leader in the digital weather information space.

