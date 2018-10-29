Acclaimed ZYLIA ZM-1 360-Degree Sound Recording System Available for Sale in Europe

POZNAN, Poland — Oct. 29, 2018 — Zylia, the Poland-based manufacturer of multitrack audio recording technologies, today announced that its acclaimed ZYLIA ZM-1 microphone is available for sale in Europe. Designed for bands and musical ensembles; sound engineers; podcasters; and audio creatives working in 3D audio, Ambisonics, and virtual reality, the new ZYLIA ZM-1 is an incredibly light, compact, and beautifully designed recording solution capable of delivering 48-kilohertz/24-bit resolution while capturing the full spatial sound scene.

The microphone is available for purchase online in Europe through Thomann (https://www.thomann.de/pl/zylia.html).

"We're happy to share the remarkable technology of ZYLIA ZM-1 with musicians and audio engineers in Europe," said Zylia co-founder and chief operating officer Piotr Szczechowiak. "We think people will be impressed by its performance and attractive pricing."

The ZYLIA ZM-1 is a spherical microphone comprising 19 high-quality MEMS microphone capsules and offering 360-degree sound capture that can be configured and manipulated using ZYLIA Studio, ZYLIA Studio PRO, and ZYLIA Ambisonics converter software. The ZYLIA ZM-1 can auto-detect sound sources from around the microphone and capture that sound into the software as separate tracks for further editing on a digital audio workstation. The system is very portable and requires only a USB connection to Mac or PC for both data transfer and power supply.

More information about Zylia and its technologies is available at www.zylia.co.

About Zylia

Zylia develops innovative, world-class recording technologies and turns them into products that improve the lives of musicians and audio creatives. With a passionate and dedicated team of almost 20 experts in music production, audio research, software, business, and product development, the company crafts and delivers products with the potential to redefine and revolutionize the way sound and musical performances are recorded and produced. Leveraging their personal experience as musicians and tech gurus, along with input from music and audio communities around the world, Zylia's experts bring musicians agile recording tools that make it easy to be creative in any environment.

