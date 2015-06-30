Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television Extends Partnership with YANGAROO for the Canadian Screen Awards

TORONTO, CANADA – June 30, 2015 – YANGAROO Inc., (TSX-V: YOO, OTCBB: YOOIF) the industry's leading secure digital media management and distribution company, today announced an agreement with the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television (Academy.ca) to expand use of the YANGAROO Awards digital platform to provide online jury and balloting services. The Academy has been utilizing the YANGAROO Awards submission platform since the 2013 Canadian Screen Awards and this agreement extends the partnership for an additional three award seasons.

This expanded partnership with the Academy will include entries for film, television and digital media programming submitted for consideration in all applicable categories. YANGAROO will provide, maintain and host a digital awards system for the Academy, allowing Canadian Screen Awards’ entrants to submit their entry forms online. The system also allows for the secure uploading of films, television shows, digital media productions, trailers, photos and more. The 2016 Canadian Screen Awards will be part of Canadian Screen Week, which will take place March 7-13, 2016 in Toronto, ON.

“The YANGAROO Awards platform is the gold standard and we’re very happy to be expanding our partnership with YANGAROO to include the jury and voting components of our Canadian Screen Awards’ process,” said Louis Calabro, Academy Director, Awards & Special Events.

“We are pleased to extend our beneficial relationship with the Academy for another three years, and to provide even more services for the Canadian Screen Awards’ entrants, voters and jury members,” said Cliff Hunt, Vice Chairman and COO, YANGAROO Inc.

About the Academy:

The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television is a national, non-profit, professional association dedicated to the promotion, recognition and celebration of exceptional achievements in Canadian film, television and digital media. Unifying industry professionals across Canada, the Academy is a vital force representing all screen-based industries.

About the Canadian Screen Awards & Canadian Screen Week:

The Academy's Canadian Screen Awards is the annual awards show to celebrate the best in film, television and digital media; they are part of Canadian Screen Week (March 7-13, 2016) and the 2-Hour Live Broadcast Gala of the 2016 Canadian Screen Awards will air Sunday March 13 on CBC.

About YANGAROO:

YANGAROO is a company dedicated to digital media management. YANGAROO’s patented Digital Media Distribution System (DMDS) is a secure cloud-based platform that provides users the ability to leverage technology; automating dozens of steps to eliminate errors and streamline content delivery efficiently. Content, such as music, music videos, and advertising can be quickly distributed to a network of over 16,000 television, radio, media, retailers, and other authorized recipients.

YANGAROO Awards is an end-to-end solution that digitizes and manages the entire awards show process, including nominations, committee review, voting, results tabulation, and auditing, and has become the industry standard, utilized by such shows as The GRAMMY Awards, The Emmys (Daytime, Sports, and News), The MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), The MTV Movie Awards, BET Awards, The Academy of Country Music Awards (ACMs), and The JUNO Awards, among many others.

YANGAROO has offices in Toronto, New York, and Los Angeles. YANGAROO trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol YOO and in the U.S. under OTCBB: YOOIF.

