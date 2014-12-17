Academy Award®, Emmy®, Tony® and Grammy® Winner Rita Moreno Stars With Rachel Boston and Jesse Moss in ‘A Gift of Miracles’ (Formerly ‘Small Miracle’)

Oscar®, Emmy®, Tony® and Grammy® Award winner Rita Moreno (West Side Story), Rachel Boston (Witches of East End) and Jesse Moss (Debbie Macomber’s Cedar Cove), star in A Gift of Miracles, a Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Original World Premiere Sunday, January 11, (9 p.m. ET/PT, 8C).

A pragmatic PhD candidate must let go of her logic when she finds a list of items to give away written by the late mother she never knew. With the encouragement of her enthusiastic new mentor, she attempts to return everything on the list and begins to encounter unexplainable coincidences that lead her to understand the world’s smallest marvels have the greatest meaning.

A Gift of Miracles is an Annuit Coeptis Entertainment II Inc. in association with Johnson Production Group production. Timothy O. Johnson and Jean Abounader are executive producers. Oliver De Caigny is the producer. Rachel Boston is the associate producer. Neill Fearnley directed from a script written by Bart Fisher.

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on Social Media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest

TWITTER: @HallmarkMovie, @rachelboston, @TheRitaMoreno, #GiftOfMiracles