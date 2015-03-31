Abraham and Moses From The Bible Collection Series To Air On TeleXitos Beginning April 3

MIRAMAR, FL – (March 31, 2015) – Abraham and Moses of Turner Home Entertainment’s Emmy®-award winning mini-series, The Bible Collection, will begin airing on TeleXitos on Friday, April 3. Originally released in the mid-1990’s by Turner Home Entertainment, Abraham and Moses tell the story of two of the most-well known biblical characters. Each mini-series will provide viewers with an enthralling view at the trials and tribulations both biblical characters faced and the ways by which their faith was tested as they set on their individual and religious journeys.

“We are excited to bring these magnificent films to TeleXitos so our viewers can watch the Old Testament come to life in Spanish, in this made-for-television mini-series biblical drama,” said Barbara Alfonso, Director, TeleXitos. “We look forward to continue engaging our viewers with programming that is relevant, timely and complementary to other networks within NBCUniversal.”

Originally released in 1994, Abraham tells the story of an ordinary shepherd and the exceptional ways by which his faith was tested while he embarked upon for Canaan, the Promised Land. Moses, which was released in 1996, follows the biblical character’s extraordinary life from birth to the moments he walked down the Red Sea.

Both of these films complement programming currently airing on both NBC and Telemundo networks. A.D. The Bible Continues, the highly anticipated sequel to The Bible, premieres on NBC on Sunday, April 5 at 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT. The first-ever Spanish version of the Emmy-award nominated epic miniseries The Bible (La Biblia) began airing on Telemundo network on March 25 at 8 PM ET / 7PM CT.

Launched in December 2014, TeleXitos is the exciting new network that offers viewers a mix of popular action and adventure television series and feature films in Spanish. The new network is available on the multicast channels of the Telemundo Station Group, which serves the largest Spanish-speaking markets in the United States, including Los Angeles, New York and Miami.

