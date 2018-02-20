ABOX42 2018 NAB Show Exhibitor Preview

April 9-12

Las Vegas



ABOX42 at the 2018 NAB Show — Booth SU13006CM



The pay-TV market in the United States is undergoing tremendous change. According to a new report from Grand View Research, the global 4K TV market is expected to reach $380.9 billion in revenue by 2025. What's exciting is that North America is projected to be the highest growing region for UHD and 4K TV.



As internet and TV technologies converge, with an expanded library of 4K content on the horizon, today's operators have a unique opportunity to drive new revenue. At the 2018 NAB Show, ABOX42 — a leading provider of IPTV, cloud-based OTT, and smart set-top-box (STB) solutions — will demonstrate a complete solution for next-generation TV. Offering integration with world-class middleware partners, a premier North American distribution agreement with CTIconnect, and support for advanced features like live TV, catch-up TV, restart on-demand, and multiscreen TV, ABOX42's STB solutions empower operators to monetize their television services.



ABOX42's customized STB solutions have successfully been deployed across the world, and most recently by Comwave, Canada's largest independent communications company.



M35 Series Smart STB

At the 2018 NAB Show, ABOX42 will demonstrate its new M35 Series high-end smart STB for the North American pay-TV market. Offering a seamless upgrade path to 4K and UHD TV, the M35 STB is the perfect solution for operators wanting to support an HD and UHD platform, side by side, in a user deployment without requiring any changes to the software or service. The M35 Series offers premium content security, allowing operators to meet the stringent requirements of 4K and UHD Hollywood content.



IPTV Multiscreen Solution Demo With Zattoo

At the 2018 NAB Show, ABOX42 and Zattoo will demonstrate a comprehensive, highly scalable, and resilient multiscreen IPTV platform. Using the joint solution, operators can launch a complete IPTV multiscreen service in months from start to finish, including testing, with built-in subscriber management. ABOX42's STB platform is pre-integrated with Zattoo's multiscreen TV application, allowing television viewers to watch engaging TV content on the main screen TV as well as secondary devices such as tablets, smartphones, and PCs.



Streamlined TV Everywhere Delivery Demo With Singularity

At the 2018 NAB Show, ABOX42 and Singularity, a leading U.S.-based TV solution provider, will demonstrate a powerful hardware and software STB platform that is integrated with HTML5-based TV middleware from Singularity. The all-in-one joint solution — now available in the U.S., Canada, and South American markets - supports both IPTV and OTT multiscreen services, with live TV, catch-up TV, restart TV, TV on-demand, and cloud PVR capabilities.



Company Overview:



ABOX42 provides cutting-edge set-top box platforms suitable for any operator or service provider project requiring a modern, future-proof, and high-quality product from a mature supplier. ABOX42 lives up to the German engineering and quality standard while providing short lead times for its all-in-one product approach that includes hardware, software, licenses, certification, and service solutions with a competitive edge. Featuring a diverse product line, ABOX42 offers an entire range of best price-performance to ultra-performance devices, including all the tools needed to run and manage a successful TV service.



Building off its expertise, ABOX42 recently launched the dotIO Smart Home Solution for operators worldwide. With this solution, operators are able to launch additional services, increase customer loyalty, and gain a stronger presence in the end user's home.



ABOX42's products and services are used by telco operators, ISPs, cable operators, and OTT companies on a worldwide basis.



