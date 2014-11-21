ABC10/KGTV Wants to Provide 1 Million Meals to Needy San Diegans

SAN DIEGO – ABC10/KGTV & sister station Azteca San Diego 15 announced Friday the launch of their Month of a Million Meals campaign, in partnership with Feeding America San Diego and Live Well San Diego. This is the second year for the stations’ successful holiday season charity drive. For every dollar raised, Feeding America San Diego is able to provide 6 meals to local families in need this holiday season, and all year long.

“We are so very impressed with the work Feeding America San Diego does in our community, and it is an honor for our team to partner with their team in this most important mission this holiday season, “ said ABC10/KGTV VP and General Manager Jeff Block.

The campaign kicks off with extensive 10News coverage on Saturday, November 22nd, and runs through the end of December. ABC10 and Azteca San Diego 15 will air Month of a Million Meals PSAs featuring their lead anchors throughout the month, and 10News will host two Phone Banks in December to raise awareness of the need, the first on December 2nd (#GivingTuesday) and the second on December 18th.

Month of a Million Meals donations can be made online at 10News.com (click on the Month of a Million Meals logo), and for the first time this year via text (send “MMM” to 37284).

ABC10/KGTV is owned by The E.W. Scripps Company.

The E.W. Scripps Company (www.scripps.com) serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of media brands. In July, Scripps announced a deal with Journal Communications to merge its 21 local television stations with Journal's 13 television stations and 34 radio stations, which will make Scripps the nation's fifth-largest broadcasting group. Founded in 1879, Scripps' motto is "Give light and the people will find their own way."