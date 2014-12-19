ABC10/KGTV Surpasses Month of a Million Meals Goal

SAN DIEGO – ABC10/KGTV announced today that they have exceeded their Month of a Million Meals fundraising goal, securing generous donations that will help Feeding America San Diego provide more than 1 million meals to local families. For every dollar raised, the charity is able to provide 6 meals to needy San Diegans this holiday season, and throughout the year. To date, ABC10’s station-wide efforts have raised $172,482, the equivalent of 1,034,892 meals.

“We are proud to be a part of a community as generous as San Diego,” said ABC10/KGTV VP and General Manager Jeff Block. “We can’t thank our viewers enough for opening up their hearts, and their wallets, for our neighbors in need.”

This is the second year for the stations’ successful Month of a Million Meals charity drive. The campaign kicked off with extensive 10News coverage on Saturday, November 22nd, and continues through the end of December. ABC10 and Azteca San Diego 15 are airing Month of a Million Meals PSAs extensively, and 10News hosted two highly successful Month of a Million Meals fundraising Phone Banks.

Month of a Million Meals donations can still be made online at 10News.com (click on the Month of a Million Meals logo), and for the first time this year via text (send “MMM” to 37284).