ABC10/KGTV TO STREAM SAN DIEGO COUNTYWIDE SPELLING BEE

SAN DIEGO – ABC10/KGTV announced that for the second year in a row the Scripps-owned TV station will produce LIVE coverage of the San Diego Countywide Spelling Bee to stream on 10News.com, and carry simultaneously on Cox Cable channel 810 and Time Warner Cable channel 210. This year’s area Spelling Bee will be held once again at the San Diego Hall of Champions, Thursday, March 19, from 9am to 1pm, and will be emceed by 10News This Morning anchors Jason Martinez and Virginia Cha.

“The Scripps National Spelling Bee is a cornerstone of what we do as a company, and ABC10 is proud to participate locally in what is America’s most successful and longest running educational program,” said Jeff Block, Vice President and Divisional General Manager of the E.W. Scripps Company.

The San Diego Countywide Spelling Bee will feature nearly 100 students from across San Diego County who have competed and won at their local schools. This year’s Spelling Bee is open to 7th and 8th grade students in public or private schools of 30 or more students combined enrollment. The winner of the 2015 San Diego Countywide Spelling Bee will go on to compete in the 2015 Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.

Over the past decade, San Diego has produced two (2) Scripps National Spelling Bee Champions: In 2005, Anurag Kashyup was crowned champion spelling the word “appoggiatura”, while in 2012 Snigdha Nandipati won the national title correctly spelling “uetapens”. And, San Diego will witness another Nandipati competing this year – Sujan Nandipati is an 8th grader at the Francis Parker School in San Diego, and the younger brother of 2012 Scripps National Spelling Bee champion Snigdha.

ABC10/KGTV is owned by The E.W. Scripps Company. 10News is committed to covering major news in San Diego, whenever it happens, wherever it is, whatever it takes. Every day the 10News team proudly delivers important local news and information on-air, online and on the go, making 10News San Diego’s #1 News Source.

The E.W. Scripps Company (www.scripps.com) serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of media brands. In July, Scripps announced a deal with Journal Communications to merge its 21 local television stations with Journal’s 13 television stations and 34 radio stations, which will make Scripps the nation’s fifth-largest broadcasting group. The two companies also agreed to spin off their combined newspaper interests to form a new publicly traded company, to be called Journal Media Group. Scripps runs an expanding collection of local and national digital journalism and information businesses, including mobile video news service Newsy and weather app developer Weathersphere. Scripps also produces television shows including The List and Let’s Ask America, runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and serves as the long-time steward of the nation’s largest, most successful and longest-running educational program, the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1879, Scripps’ motto is “Give light and the people will find their own way.”