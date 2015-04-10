A2Zlogix Chooses Thomson Video Networks' ViBE VS7000 to Demonstrate Next-Generation Multi-Screen Applications

RENNES, France -- April 7, 2015 -- A2Zlogix Inc., a leading U.S. provider of preprocessing solutions for uncompressed video, is showcasing a solution with Thomson Video Networks' award-winning ViBE(TM) VS7000 multi-screen and HEVC video encoder to provide adaptive-bit-rate encoding for delivery of multi-screen applications. Through its partnership with Thomson Video Networks, A2Zlogix will run a software implementation of the ViBE VS7000, driven by the MediaFlexOS video operating system running on A2Zlogix servers in its demonstration lab in Edison, New Jersey.

"In order to showcase our technology for delivery of next-generation multi-screen services, we required a pure software encoding solution that could integrate easily into our data center," said Kevin Yao, director of video technology, A2Zlogix. "Thomson Video Networks is aligned with A2Zlogix with its 'Behind Every Screen' strategy for an all-encompassing video delivery infrastructure that mixes on-premises and cloud-based resources to support broadcast and OTT streaming on every screen. With the ViBE VS7000, media organizations are able to maintain high video quality standards and deliver new multi-screen services seamlessly, cost-effectively, and profitably."

"With its video quality lab, A2Zlogix is demonstrating the power of software encoding in video data centers when paired with the company's innovative video preprocessing technologies," said Mark Renfroe, vice president and managing director, Americas, Thomson Video Networks. "It's an honor to work with A2Zlogix to show how our award-winning encoding solutions can help deliver outstanding video quality and provide the flexible software-based approach needed in today's complex video delivery operations."

